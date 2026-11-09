Rapid Growth project lifts rural farmers incomes by 41.5%

FARMERS and rural enterprises in Eastern Visayas and Mindanao have increased their household incomes through the Department of Trade and Industry's (DTI) Rural Agro-enterprise Partnership for Inclusive Development and Growth (Rapid Growth) Project.

The project has reached more than 228,439 people and raised average annual household income by 41.5 percent since 2025, DTI said.

Launched in 2019, the project helps smallholder farmers enter commercial agricultural value chains by connecting producers with government agencies and private-sector partners.

Its interventions include financial services for coconut farmers, capital investments for agricultural cooperatives, and infrastructure projects that connect remote farming communities to wider markets.

In Cotabato province, the Makilala Multipurpose Cooperative (MakMPC) and Sta. Catalina Multipurpose Cooperative (SCMPC) have introduced financial products under the project's Agricultural Value Chain Finance Program. These services aim to improve access to capital and support local coconut farmers' operations.

In Davao de Oro and Davao del Sur, farmer organizations are also incorporating gender equality, social inclusion and environmental safeguards into their operations.

The Laak Multipurpose Cooperative (LaMPCO) and Solidarity Farmers Association (SoFA) recently highlighted how grant-supported investments are helping them develop more inclusive and climate-resilient agricultural enterprises.

The project has also improved access to markets through infrastructure investments.

On Sept. 30, 2026, DTI Management Services Group Assistant Secretary Michel Kristian Ablan led the turnover of a 1.32-kilometer farm-to-market road in Matalam, Cotabato. The road is expected to improve market access for 1,060 households and make it easier for farmers to transport their produce.

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) assessed the project's progress during its Supervision and Implementation Support Mission from Oct. 12 to 23 in General Santos City.

Led by IFAD Country Director Candra Samekto, the delegation visited project sites in Regions 11 and 12 to assess the project's impact on local agricultural enterprises.

As the RAPID Growth Project approaches the end of its implementation period, DTI is focusing on completing its remaining investments and strengthening commercial partnerships.

DTI and IFAD are also exploring a possible extension of the project to allow the completion of planned interventions.

Through partnerships with international development organizations, cooperatives, and commercial buyers, DTI aims to help rural farming communities sustain market access and strengthen their financial stability. PR