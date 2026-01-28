Rbets launched to simplify tax compliance for 6-K enterprises

The Bureau of Internal Revenue, working with the Department of Trade and Industry, has launched the Registered Business Enterprise Taxpayer Service (Rbets) to simplify tax compliance for thousands of investors in the Philippines.

The specialized office, designed to cater exclusively to the country’s over 5,900 Registered Business Enterprises (RBEs), marks a decisive shift from traditional tax collection to a service-oriented partnership model.

The establishment of Rbets is a central feature of the Create More Act, a law championed by the DTI and the Department of Finance (DOF) to enhance the Philippines' competitive edge as an investment destination. By institutionalizing this dedicated support system within the BIR, the government is delivering on a promise to streamline the complex tax compliance requirements faced by economic zone locators and other strategic investors.

Trade Secretary Cristina A. Roque said that the new service is designed to return “precious time and resources” to entrepreneurs, allowing them to focus on expansion rather than administrative friction.

Under the new system, key improvements include the removal of redundant tax ruling requirements and the clarification of VAT zero-rating protocols for local purchases. “When we streamline compliance, we build trust,” Roque said. “And when we build trust, we attract the capital that creates high-quality jobs for the Filipino people.”

Finance Secretary Frederick Go underscored the strategic importance of the launch, describing Rbets as a key institutional reform that ensures the nation’s incentive system remains fair and responsive. “Rbets is a clear signal of the government’s commitment to enable businesses to thrive,” Secretary Go remarked. “It tells investors that ‘we hear you, we are improving, and we are here to serve you better.’ At the same time, this reform significantly strengthens revenue protection.”

The activation of Rbets is expected to serve as a powerful invitation to international investors, signaling that the Philippines has moved toward a more predictable and investor-friendly fiscal regime. By offering a “one-stop” tax experience, the BIR and DTI are addressing the primary concerns of foreign capital: transparency and ease of operations.

As the DTI and BIR continue to finalize rules for the Enhanced Deduction Regime, the message to the global market is clear: the Philippines is not just open for business, but is actively retooling its bureaucracy to ensure that every investor’s journey is seamless, successful, and supported by a government that views them as essential allies in national growth. PR