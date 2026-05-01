RCBC ranks 8th among PH firms in TIME list

The Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) was recognized by TIME and Statista for its performance in employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

In the Asia-Pacific Best Companies of 2026 list, RCBC placed eighth among Philippine firms included in the ranking and positioned within the top third of 500 companies across the region, posting an overall score of 86.45. The bank also ranked 30th in employee satisfaction, one of the three key pillars evaluated in the study.

A total of 36 Philippine companies were included in this year’s ranking, up from 29 in the previous edition, reflecting broader corporate representation from the country in the regional list.

The ranking covered companies that generated at least $100 million in revenue in 2024. Firms were assessed across three core dimensions: employee satisfaction, financial performance, and sustainability transparency. The methodology combined employee survey data, revenue growth indicators, and publicly available ESG disclosures to determine final scores.

The bank’s inclusion in the list reflects its sustained focus on its people, financial strength, and governance standards.

RCBC has gained recognition for its sustainability initiatives, including The Asset Benchmarking Award for Excellence in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) – Platinum Award 2024 by the Asset ESG Corporate Award for three consecutive years, Sustainability Company of the Year by the Asia CEO Awards in 2025 and Best Bank for Sustainable Development by the Global Business Review Magazine. These awards affirm the bank’s efforts to embed sustainability across its operations, workforce, clients and communities.

Currently the fifth largest privately owned bank in the country and on its 65th year, RCBC reaffirms its commitment to delivering impact through purposeful innovation, and setting new standards for sustainable growth. PR