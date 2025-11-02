Rise of MSMEs in Davao City’s formerly underserved areas

These have been observed by Davao Light and Power Company, a distribution utility of Aboitiz Power Corporation, within its service area in Davao City, where it is helping unlock the potential of previously underserved remote areas — from households to micro, small, and medium enterprises — through the Sitio Electrification Program.

“The availability of electricity in our area really had a big impact, especially for small entrepreneurs like myself,” recounted mom-and-pop store owner Mary Jane Sampiano in the vernacular. “Our earnings increased!”

Prior to the sitio electrification program reaching Sitio Kiman-anao, Barangay Salapawan, Paquibato District, Mary Jane and husband Boyet operated their small neighborhood sari-sari store using lighters and solar-powered lighting, before eventually making use of a power generator set. Despite having had the chance to expand their humble business, income was weighed down by the fuel costs.

When their store was finally connected to the grid in February 2025, their daily income increased significantly — from less than P100 when they began in 2017 to over P1,000 today — owing to the electric-powered appliances and devices they can now fully utilize.

“With a refrigerator, we are now able to sell more ice and cold drinks. Today, we also provide a Wi-Fi connection, as well as lamination, printing, and photocopying services,” Mary Jane said. Light bulbs, electric fans and CCTV cameras have also been installed in her store.

More business owners like Mary Jane are now afforded with better prospects thanks to the sitio electrification program and distribution utilities like Davao Light. In Sitio Katandungan, Barangay Baganihan, Marilog District, married couple and resort owners Jojo and Socorro “Korina” Masanegra experienced the transition from using a noisy, costly power generator set and intermittent, sometimes fog-ridden solar panels to finally having a connection to the power grid in 2023.

The pair no longer had to travel three kilometers just to procure fuel, as energy was available on the spot.

Their retreat initially had only one small cabin fit for a maximum of ten guests, but now has more lodging and a larger swimming pool with an electric pump and treatment for cleaning. As a result, income had gone up while operating costs had gone down.