Rising Asean digital hub

Davao City — Mindanao’s potential as Asean’s emerging hub for digital transformation took center stage Thursday, November 13, 2025, at the Bimp-Eaga Investment Conference (Bimp Icon) held at Dusit Hotel Davao.

The conference gathered leaders, industry players, and policymakers from across the Asean to discuss Bimp-Eaga’s strategic role in expanding cross-border trade, attracting investments, and driving innovation as pathways to sustainable development and deeper regional integration.

In his opening remarks, Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno, chairperson of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and Philippine signing minister for Bimp-Eaga, said the conference reflects the administration’s commitment to digital transformation, tourism, trade facilitation, and infrastructure development as engines of resilience and competitiveness.

“These priorities are not only national imperatives but also regional strategies that strengthen Mindanao’s role in Asean integration, fully aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive for balanced, regionally inclusive growth,” Magno said.

He added that as Bimp-Eaga enters a transformative phase, policies and partnerships must adapt to a rapidly changing global economy that demands agility, digital readiness, and sustainable development.

Asean leaders reinforced this perspective, recognizing Bimp-Eaga’s enduring role in shaping Southeast Asia’s integration and resilience.

Kanchana Wanichkom, director of the Sectoral Development Directorate of the Asean, highlighted how Bimp-Eaga has helped drive Asean’s growth for nearly three decades.

“Bimp-Eaga has contributed to Asean integration since its establishment in 1994, almost 30 years ago. We have the experience and the energy to move forward. It’s a very competitive bloc with strong economic resilience. Bimp-Eaga has been a very important driving force,” Wanichkom said.

The conference also showcased how Bimp-Eaga is positioning itself as a competitive, integrated tourism destination in the Asean and global markets, while opening wider doors for cross-border trade and digital economy investments. These initiatives aim to boost investments, widen market access, and create sustainable growth pathways across the subregion.

Business leaders and representatives who attended included Adam Dominic Domingo of Leechiu Property; Angie Kueh of the Bimp-Eaga Business Council; Benito C. Bengzon Jr. of the Philippine Hotel Owners Association; Carolina de Leon of Philexport XII; Chin Kah Yi of Sabah-Net; MinDA board member Joji Ilagan Bian; Julin Alen of the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak; Ma. Flordeliza C. Leong of Philexport; Pengiran Sarimah Binti Pengiran Latiff Abbas of the Infoygcomm Federation Brunei Darussalam and Bimp-Eaga ICT; Roberto V. Tinsay Jr. of Giant Bamboo Resource Corporation and the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines; and Romeo L. Castanaga, regional director of DTI-Region 11

Their participation underscored the collaborative spirit of Bimp Icon and the shared commitment to expanding inclusive growth across the subregion.

The outcomes of BIMP ICON align closely with President Marcos’ agenda of fostering regionally inclusive development and positioning Mindanao as a key driver of national competitiveness. The emphasis on digital transformation, tourism, and trade facilitation supports the administration’s broader push to modernize infrastructure and expand opportunities across the country.

In line with the President’s directive, the conference further strengthens Mindanao’s role as a vital contributor to the Philippines’ balanced and sustainable development strategy within Asean. PR