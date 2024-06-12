Robinsons Hotels and Resorts feted as one of the World’s Top Engaged Chains

Robinsons Hotels and Resorts is delighted to announce its recognition as one of the world’s Top Engaged Chains by Trip.com, a prestigious accolade awarded during the Trip.com Group’s Envision 2024 Global Conference. The conference took place at the W Shanghai – The Bund on May 31, 2024.

Trip.com, a leading global travel service provider, has unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 Trip.Best Global and Asia 100 lists. These lists are a comprehensive collection of travel rankings derived from authentic user reviews and consistent sales performance throughout the year. The Trip.Best lists serve as an invaluable resource for travelers worldwide, offering recommendations on the best hotels, attractions, restaurants, and nightlife options a destination has to offer.

Boon Sian Chai, Managing Director and Vice President for International Markets emphasizes the meticulous selection process behind these rankings: “Adhering to the principle of selecting the best from the best, Trip.com aims to create themed rankings that cater to different travel scenarios with ingenuity”.

The 2024 Trip.com Best Global and Asia 100 lists were curated by analyzing various travel products on Trip.com. The evaluation process involves scoring based on real user reviews, year-round sales popularity, continuous quality assurance, and distinctive themes. These rankings encompass a wide range of categories including worldwide and Asian hotels, attractions, night tours, food, and destinations. Trip.com leverages hundreds of millions of data points and verifies word-of-mouth recommendations from travelers globally, striving to deliver fair, comprehensive, and professional insights.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the world’s Top Engaged Chains by Trip.com,” said Joy De Mesa, Group Director for Sales and Marketing for Robinsons Hotels and Resorts. “This recognition is a testament to our continued commitment to providing excellent Filipino Hospitality worldwide. We thank our dedicated team and loyal guests for their continuous support.”

This recognition reinforces Robinsons Hotels and Resorts’ position as a leading hospitality provider, committed to delivering outstanding service and memorable experiences for travelers from around the world.