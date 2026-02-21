RTOA-Davao unveils electric taxis, signals shift toward sustainable transport

The Regional Taxi Operators Association (RTOA), the largest coalition of local taxi operators in Davao City, has announced a pilot rollout of electric vehicles in its fleet, signaling a strategic shift toward more sustainable urban transport in the region. The initiative was unveiled during a press conference in Davao City, where RTOA presented the initial batch of electric taxi units now cleared to operate as part of its active fleet.
Representing approximately 70 percent of taxi operators in Davao, RTOA’s initiative reflects a collective effort by local operators to embrace cleaner mobility solutions while ensuring full compliance with existing transport regulations set by the local government and agencies such as the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).
“As proud Dabawenyos, we stand ready to help lead the shift to sustainable mobility for our kababayans,” shared RTOA President Ryan Sia. “For decades, we have served Dabawenyo commuters, and we welcome every opportunity to raise the standard of service they deserve. Today, we take a meaningful step forward – honoring our responsibility to the public and our duty to the future. We are honored to walk alongside the government in modernizing the local taxi fleet, moving hand in hand with operators and drivers toward a cleaner, safer, and more progressive Davao City.”
RTOA will proactively share operational learnings from the pilot, covering vehicle performance, charging patterns, cost efficiency, and rider feedback, with the local government and transport regulators, including the LTFRB, to help inform a collaborative roadmap for electric mobility in Davao.
The group noted that regular updates from the pilot can guide practical decisions on charging infrastructure rollout and policy refinements, ensuring that regulations and support systems evolve in step with real-world operating conditions and build a more sustainable environment for EV adoption.
The initiative has the expressed support of the LTFRB, reinforcing RTOA’s position that the adoption of electric vehicles should proceed through established regulatory channels.
“LTFRB acknowledges the importance of the Electric Vehicles Industry Development Act or EVIDA law. It's very necessary that we have to move forward, we have to transform our taxis into better, comfortable, reliable, environmental, friendly taxis to make sure that the triple S: satisfaction, security, and success will be experienced by our taxi drivers, operators and our passengers,” said LTFRB XI Regional Director Nonito “Dondon” Llanos III during the event.
As RTOA prepares to scale its electric fleet, Sia said the pilot is only the start—an early but important step that strongly positions local taxi operators to stay competitive as electric mobility takes hold in the Philippine transport landscape. PR