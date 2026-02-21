RTOA-Davao unveils electric taxis, signals shift toward sustainable transport

The Regional Taxi Operators Association (RTOA), the largest coalition of local taxi operators in Davao City, has announced a pilot rollout of electric vehicles in its fleet, signaling a strategic shift toward more sustainable urban transport in the region. The initiative was unveiled during a press conference in Davao City, where RTOA presented the initial batch of electric taxi units now cleared to operate as part of its active fleet.

Representing approximately 70 percent of taxi operators in Davao, RTOA’s initiative reflects a collective effort by local operators to embrace cleaner mobility solutions while ensuring full compliance with existing transport regulations set by the local government and agencies such as the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

“As proud Dabawenyos, we stand ready to help lead the shift to sustainable mobility for our kababayans,” shared RTOA President Ryan Sia. “For decades, we have served Dabawenyo commuters, and we welcome every opportunity to raise the standard of service they deserve. Today, we take a meaningful step forward – honoring our responsibility to the public and our duty to the future. We are honored to walk alongside the government in modernizing the local taxi fleet, moving hand in hand with operators and drivers toward a cleaner, safer, and more progressive Davao City.”