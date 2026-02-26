Samal mangoes set sights on Japan

The sweet, golden mangoes of the Island Garden City of Samal may soon land on tables in Japan following talks between local growers and a top Japanese food importer.

The Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) said export discussions are underway after representatives from Wismettac Foods, Inc., a trusted supplier of Japanese and Asian food products, visited Samal to explore sourcing opportunities. The company met with members of the Ang Diyosnong Maguuma Winner sa Life (ADMWL) Sto. Niño Samal Farmers Association, in what officials called a potential breakthrough for the island’s mango industry.

Hope ripened alongside the season’s harvest as Japanese buyers toured the farmers’ 60-hectare mango farm. The visit marked a key step toward positioning Samal mangoes in the competitive international market.

Assessing quality and export readiness

DA-Davao officials joined the Japanese delegation and local government representatives for a thorough inspection of the ADMWL farm. They assessed production capacity, fruit quality, and compliance with international export standards, including Philippine Good Agricultural Practices (PhilGAP) certification.

“Japanese buyers expressed confidence in Samal mangoes, calling them sweet, high-quality, and highly recommended for export,” DA-Davao said.

The visit was led by Agriculture Regional Technical Director for Operations Marie Ann M. Constantino, along with technical teams from the High Value Crops Development Program and the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division, highlighting the agency’s commitment to connecting farmers with global markets.

Building global market linkages

Local officials voiced strong support for the initiative. Mayor Lemuel Reyes and the City Agriculture Office stressed that partnerships with international buyers like Japan could elevate Samal mangoes to a global stage.

For ADMWL Chairman Gregorio Abarsolo, the potential collaboration aligns with the association’s mission to improve farmers’ livelihoods. Backed by DA-Davao and the city government, he said the group aims to expand market access and strengthen the identity of Samal mangoes at home and abroad.

DA-Davao pledged to guide farmers in meeting export standards, improving packaging, and building stronger market connections to prepare for international trade.

A growing Industry with global potential

Samal has more than 2,700 hectares of mango plantations, highlighting the crop’s role in the local economy. Stakeholders hope the engagement with Wismettac Foods will lead to formal agreements and long-term export opportunities.

If realized, the partnership could transform Samal mangoes from a local favorite into a global export, opening a new chapter for the island’s agricultural sector. DEF