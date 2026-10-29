Santos Land boosts leasing

Santos Land Development Corp. is shifting its focus to leasing and other income-generating ventures as it adjusts to a slowdown in the property market, while investing in the expansion of Forest Hill Resort and other businesses.

Santos Land focuses on real estate and property development, while Syntek Agri Bio Corp. serves as the food-related arm of the family business.

Antonio Nicolas Santos Domingo, president of Syntek Agri Bio Corp., said the company would continue developing residential properties but would be less aggressive in condominium and housing projects than it was before the pandemic.

“Gusto namin palakihin yung leasing. So within the next five years, puro leasing yan (We want to expand our leasing business. So, over the next five years, we'll focus on leasing),” Domingo told SunStar Davao during the soft opening of Forest Hill Pickle Club and After Match Cafe on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The shift reflects the long wait for returns in real estate development, prompting the company to explore ventures that can generate income more quickly.

“Ang business namin is basically real estate development eh. Ang balik ng pera ay matagal. So we need a business na pang-cash cow namin that generates more money(Our business is basically real estate development, and it takes a long time to get our money back. We need a business that can serve as our cash cow and generate more income),” Domingo said.

Forest Hill Resort, developed by Santos Land and Syntek Agri Bio, is among the properties undergoing renovation and expansion. The ongoing work includes building pickleball courts, function halls, rooms, and a restaurant.

Two pickleball courts were showcased during the soft opening of Forest Hill Pickle Club, while additional courts are planned as part of the expansion. Domingo said the project would require an investment of ₱15 million to ₱20 million, or slightly more.

Beyond the resort, Santos Land plans to maximize its idle properties, including commercial sites near the airport, subdivision properties, and other assets along the Coastal Road.

“Marami kaming idle assets. We want to invest in these idle assets (We have many idle assets. We want to invest in these properties),” Domingo said.

The company also plans to establish a separate corporation for its leasing operations, allowing Santos Land to concentrate on property development while Syntek Agri Bio handles its food businesses.

Another planned venture is a larger pickleball facility at Nova Tierra in Lanang, where the company initially intends to build 25 courts and a restaurant on a 2.7-hectare property.

Domingo said Santos Land has other projects in the pipeline that it hopes to pursue within the next two years. For now, the company will prioritize leasing while maintaining its existing housing projects.

“Importante lang na ma-maintain namin yung ginagawa naming mga houses ngayon (We need to maintain our current housing projects),” he said.

Domingo said the company hopes to increase leasing income to at least half of its total revenue, helping cushion the business against the long waiting periods associated with property development.

Asked how long businesses might continue to feel the effects of the economic slowdown, Domingo said the outlook remained uncertain.

“We don’t really know but we remain bullish on our companies’ venture into leasing,” he said. MLSA