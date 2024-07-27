SB Finance and GCash partner to simplify loan repayments

Payments for SB Finance loan products may now be settled on the GCash app.

SB Finance, an affiliate of Security Bank, and GCash, the country's top mobile wallet, have teamed up to streamline loan payments for SB Finance customers. The partnership integrates SB Finance as a biller within the GCash app, enabling borrowers to conveniently settle their loan amortizations anytime and anywhere.

"Our partnership with GCash is our commitment to leveraging technology to enhance customer experience. By integrating with GCash, we are providing our clients with a seamless and secure way to manage their loan repayments, making the process more convenient and accessible,” SB Finance President and CEO Abbie Dans-Casanova.

This integration addresses the growing demand for digital financial solutions in the Philippines.

With GCash’s user-friendly interface and robust security features, SB Finance customers can now enjoy another payment option, which offers convenience by eliminating the need for physical visits to payment centers.

"We are excited to welcome SB Finance to the GCash network. This partnership not only expands our biller network, but also reinforces our mission to promote financial inclusion through innovative digital solutions. The addition of SB Finance in GCash is a significant step towards simplifying loan repayments and enhancing financial accessibility for Filipinos,” said Ren-Ren Reyes, President & CEO of GCash Mobile Wallet Operator, G-Xchange, Inc.

SB Finance clients can settle their financial obligations with ease, directly from their GCash wallets. Payments can be made 24/7 through the app. Proof of payment is also available immediately upon transaction. PR