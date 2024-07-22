SB Finance now offers financing for solar panels

The partnerships between SB Finance and solar panel system providers combine accessible financing and renewable energy technology tailored to the needs of customers through the company’s non-collateralized Personal Loan product, which is the exclusive provider of installment plans for both Solviva and AET solar power systems.

“Partnering with SB Finance aligns perfectly with our mission to expand access to renewable energy. Through this, we’re able to provide affordable financing options, and make it easier for homeowners to invest in solar power, help reduce their electricity costs, and contribute to environmental sustainability,” said West Stewart, Chief Operating Officer of AET.

With SB Finance Personal Loan, customers can borrow loan amounts of up to P2 million, payable for up to 36 months, to finance their rooftop solar system installation.

Interested clients can contact Solviva or AET, book a site visit to determine what type of solar power installation is suited to their homes, and opt for the financing plans offered by SB Finance. After assessment, the solar companies will provide a quotation which will be the basis of the loan amount they can borrow from SB Finance.

About SB Finance

SB Finance, Inc. is a Security Bank and Krungsri partnership registered with and regulated by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), and supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). Classified as a non-bank financial institution (NBFI), it aims to enrich lives as it envisions to be the Philippines’ preferred financial service provider.

About Advanced Energy Technologies

Advanced Energy Technologies/Renewable Plus Co, Inc. specializes in innovative clean tech solutions with a focus on Clean Water and Clean Energy Technologies. Since 2012, they have pioneered solar panel projects and facility management services for major corporations in the Philippines. Leveraging a robust network in India, they deliver high-quality, cost-effective renewable energy projects, including significant developments in solar energy. Visit aet-rp.com to avail of AET’s products and services.

About Solviva Energy

Solviva is the country’s leading provider of residential rooftop solar. It offers personalized solar concierge services, flexible financing options, and expert installation and maintenance services to empower Filipino families with reliable and sustainable power. Visit solvivaenergy.com/seekcap to avail of Solviva’s products and services. PR