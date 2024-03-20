SB Finance's eSALAD wins Best Loan Offering at 15th Retail Banker International Asia Trailblazer Awards

SB Finance has won the "Best Loan Offering" award for its pioneering employee salary loan product, eSALAD, at the 15th Retail Banker International Asia Trailblazer Awards, held in Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore on March 14, 2024.

eSALAD was lauded for its customer-centric design and its substantial impact on the financial lives of its users. The award was announced at a ceremony in Singapore, highlighting the product's contribution to financial inclusion in the Philippines.

"We are incredibly honored to be awarded by such a respected institution in the Asian financial sector. This recognition for eSALAD reflects SB Finance's commitment to offering inclusive loan products that people can truly rely on. This serves as a motivation for our team to continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks for financial inclusion in the Philippines," SB Finance President Abigail Casanova said.

The RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards is a collaborative initiative with GlobalData and MEED. It highlights the achievements of retail banking institutions and individuals who have shown exceptional commitment to pioneering services and dedication to customer excellence.

Jasmin Gaa, Head of Corporate Employee Loan Business, represented SB Finance during the awards night and accepted the trophy on behalf of the company.

SB Finance is among the only four financial brands from the Philippines honored at the Trailblazer Awards this year. One of its parent companies, Krungsri Ayudhya, also received recognition for its loyalty/rewards program.

Earlier this year, SB Finance was awarded Team of the Year - Financial Services by the Asian Management Excellence Awards. The company was also named Best Digital Consumer Lending in the Philippines by the Asian Banker Philippines Award 2023 and was given Silver Awards for Excellence in Out-of-Home Advertising by the Marketing Excellence Awards 2023. PR