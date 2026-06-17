Singapore Airlines adds Madrid, expands Europe flights

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will expand its European network later this year by adding flights to Manchester, Milan, Munich, and London Gatwick, while launching new services to Madrid via Barcelona beginning Oct. 26, 2026.

The airline said the additional flights will help meet growing demand for travel between Singapore and Europe and provide passengers with more connectivity options through its Singapore hub.

Madrid will become SIA's 15th destination in Europe and its second destination in Spain. The carrier will operate the route five times a week, subject to regulatory approvals, by restructuring its existing twice-weekly Singapore-Barcelona services.

"Europe is an important market for Singapore Airlines, and these adjustments reflect our commitment to it," said Dai Haoyu, SIA senior vice president for marketing planning.

He said the airline continues to see strong demand for European travel and expects the new Madrid service to appeal to both leisure and business travelers.

SIA will increase its Singapore-Manchester flights from five times weekly to daily starting July 13, 2026. Daily services between Singapore and London Gatwick will begin Oct. 25, giving the airline two daily flights to the airport and six daily services to London, including flights to Heathrow.

The carrier will also upgrade its Singapore-Milan route from four weekly flights to daily service beginning Oct. 25. SIA will discontinue its Singapore-Milan-Barcelona service on Oct. 27 following the launch of the Madrid route.

In Germany, SIA will introduce a new three-times-weekly Singapore-Munich service beginning Oct. 26, raising its total frequency to 10 weekly flights to the Bavarian capital.

The airline will deploy its Airbus A350-900 long-haul aircraft on the Singapore-Barcelona-Madrid route. The aircraft seats 253 passengers, including 42 in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy Class, and 187 in Economy Class.

Known for its rich culture, museums, and historic landmarks, Madrid is also a major business and financial center with strong ties to Europe and South America.

SIA said tickets for the Madrid service will go on sale in June 2026 through its distribution channels, while tickets for the additional flights to Manchester, Milan, Munich, and London Gatwick will be released progressively.

All services remain subject to regulatory approvals and operational requirements. PR