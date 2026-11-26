CONFIDENT on Mindanao’s potential, SM Prime Holdings Inc. mounted a bold move to begin expanding its property footprint outside Metro Manila with the opening of SM City Davao, the first in the region, on November 17, 2001.

The opening of SM City Davao marked the start of SM’s commitment in Mindanao, laying the groundwork for the launching of more investments in the island. As one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers and operators, SM believed in the progress of Davao City and the entire Mindanao.

“SM City Davao has paved the way for the opening of more SM malls here in Mindanao,” said Engr. Jonathan Nick D. Santos, senior assistant vice president for Mindanao Operations, SM Supermalls.

This spurred the opening of SM City CDO Uptown in 2002, SM Lanang and SM City General Santos in 2012, SM CDO Downtown in 2017, SM City Butuan and SM Mindpro in 2020, and SM City Zamboanga this year. Soon, SM will open SM City Tagum, the third SM in Davao Region.

The presence of SM City Davao also elevated Davao City’s landscape, particularly in Ecoland where the mall is situated, as the number of neighboring businesses flourish, thriving alongside the mall development. A catalyst especially in the southern part of the city, economic development further boomed and cemented its mark as among Davao’s top contributors to urban growth.

“SM City Davao is SM’s flagship mall in Mindanao. We hope to continuously carry the success in the next 25 years,” Santos said.