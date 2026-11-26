CONFIDENT on Mindanao’s potential, SM Prime Holdings Inc. mounted a bold move to begin expanding its property footprint outside Metro Manila with the opening of SM City Davao, the first in the region, on November 17, 2001.
The opening of SM City Davao marked the start of SM’s commitment in Mindanao, laying the groundwork for the launching of more investments in the island. As one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers and operators, SM believed in the progress of Davao City and the entire Mindanao.
“SM City Davao has paved the way for the opening of more SM malls here in Mindanao,” said Engr. Jonathan Nick D. Santos, senior assistant vice president for Mindanao Operations, SM Supermalls.
This spurred the opening of SM City CDO Uptown in 2002, SM Lanang and SM City General Santos in 2012, SM CDO Downtown in 2017, SM City Butuan and SM Mindpro in 2020, and SM City Zamboanga this year. Soon, SM will open SM City Tagum, the third SM in Davao Region.
The presence of SM City Davao also elevated Davao City’s landscape, particularly in Ecoland where the mall is situated, as the number of neighboring businesses flourish, thriving alongside the mall development. A catalyst especially in the southern part of the city, economic development further boomed and cemented its mark as among Davao’s top contributors to urban growth.
“SM City Davao is SM’s flagship mall in Mindanao. We hope to continuously carry the success in the next 25 years,” Santos said.
Transforming for the better
SM City Davao has transformed into a melting pot of different cultures, generations, and communities. The mall has been part of the island’s progress, a landmark where people meet to dine, shop, and now as a modern hub for education.
“From a single Main Mall in 2001, followed by the Annex in 2012, and now the Expansion in 2025, SM City Davao has grown into an integrated development,” shared Engr. Leah P. Delarmente, mall manager of SM City Davao.
Delarmente shared this affirms the mall’s commitment to continuously grow alongside the communities it serves and constantly evolve for the better as SM Supermalls’ flagship mall in Mindanao.
“But beyond this growth, the real story of SM City Davao is the people behind its success. It is the generations of customers who have made SM part of their everyday lives; our pioneering and long-standing tenants who grew with us; our business partners and agency personnel; and, of course, our employees who have dedicated their time, commitment, and service throughout the years,” Delarmente said.
Elevating Malling Experience
SM City Davao constantly evolves to bring more elevated and world class shopping in Mindanao. Whether the shopper comes from the south or the north, SM City Davao makes every shopper’s stay worthwhile with wide array of retail choices, dining options, and lifestyle concepts.
With the growing demands of the Davao market and its vibrant tourism industry, SM City Davao continuously grows its mall footprint in its 13.2 hectare-property. The latest addition to the complex is the Expansion Wing, nestling the National University Davao and Mindanao’s firsts like Salon de Thé, The Eight, Nanyang, Zus Coffee and Chili’s.
Soon, SM City Davao will open the Director’s Club for a new luxury cinematic experience with large plush leather recliner seats and butler on-site.
Empowering communities
In partnership with SM Cares and SM Foundation, SM City Davao has been on the forefront of spreading social good. This includes the provision of meaningful programs and projects to help uplift the communities.
SM City Davao also hosts vital community activations in collaboration with the City Government of Davao and national government agencies. Annually, thousands of advocates gather for different events like Angels’ Walk, Pink October, and Elderly Week.
Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are given with opportunity as well to have a space at an affordable rate. As part of SM for MSMEs, startups can showcase their products at the MSME Fair fronting The Annex Event Center.
Journey continues
Reaching the milestone of celebrating 25 years, SM City Davao will continue to flourish and thrive with the community. Your most-loved SM City Davao will keep on elevating the malling experience to new heights.
With exciting developments in the pipeline, there is more to come as SM City Davao continuously evolves in Mindanao.
Recently, SM City Davao was recognized for its contribution to the company’s development. In June, SM City Davao was awarded as SM Supermalls’ Mall of the Year. This is the second time that the company named SM City Davao as Mall of the Year, with the first in 2024.
“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we look back with gratitude at how far we have come, take pride in what we have accomplished, and look forward to even greater opportunities ahead,” Delarmente said.