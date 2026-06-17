SM firms make Fortune SEA 500 list for third year

PASAY CITY - SM Investments Corp., together with its banking units BDO Unibank Inc. and China Banking Corp., has secured spots in Fortune magazine’s Southeast Asia 500 list for the third consecutive year.

SM Investments ranked second among Philippine companies and placed 28th in the regional ranking. BDO ranked fifth among Philippine firms and 52nd regionally, while China Bank placed 161st on the Southeast Asia list.

“We are honored to be part of this year’s Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for the third time,” SM Investments President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic C. DyBuncio said.

He said the recognition reflects the dedication of employees, the trust of customers, and the support of partners and tenants, adding that it underscores the role of business in driving inclusive growth across Southeast Asia.

Fortune’s Southeast Asia 500 ranks the region’s largest companies by revenue for the previous fiscal year and also reports figures on profits, assets, and workforce size. The list is published annually by Fortune magazine, which also produces global rankings including the Fortune Global 500.

SM Investments has appeared on the Southeast Asia list since its launch in 2024.

The company said its continued inclusion, along with its banking subsidiaries, highlights the SM Group’s scale and resilience as it expands its retail, banking, and property businesses across the Philippines and the region. PR