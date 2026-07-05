SM Group wins 24 Corporate Governance Asia awards

The SM Group won 24 awards from Hong Kong-based publication Corporate Governance Asia, earning recognition for corporate governance, sustainability, investor relations, and leadership across its businesses.

Parent company SM Investments Corp. received eight awards, including the Sustainable Asia Award, Asia's Best CSR, Best Corporate Communications, and Best Investor Relations.

Frederic C. DyBuncio was named Asia's Best CEO (Investor Relations), while Executive Vice Presidents Erwin G. Pato and Franklin C. Gomez shared the Asia's Best CFO (Investor Relations) award. Timothy Daniels also received the Best Investor Relations Professional award.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Corporate Governance Asia. Governance and sustainability remain embedded in how we operate, helping strengthen resilience, support disciplined decision-making, and enable long-term value creation for our various stakeholders," DyBuncio said.

The awards were announced as companies across Asia continue to navigate economic volatility, geopolitical uncertainty, and growing climate-related risks.

BDO Unibank received nine awards, while SM Prime Holdings earned seven.

Corporate Governance Asia presented the awards during the 16th Asian Excellence Awards, held under the theme, "Reshaping Asian Leadership in a Changing Global Economic Landscape and Climate Change."

Corporate Governance Asia is a Hong Kong-based publication that covers corporate governance, sustainability, investor relations, and boardroom leadership across Asia. PR