SM Investments bags 5 Golden Arrow again

PASAY CITY — SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments), the parent company of the SM group, once again earned the prestigious 5 Golden Arrow Award from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), marking its second consecutive year of achieving the highest distinction in corporate governance excellence.

The ICD 2025 Golden Arrow Awards recognized the Philippines’ top publicly listed companies (PLCs) on Thursday. Alongside SM Investments, SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime) also received a 5 Golden Arrow Award, while other companies within the SM Group, including BDO Unibank, Inc., China Banking Corporation, Belle Corporation, Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corporation, APC Group, Inc., and Pacific Online Systems Corporation, were among this year’s awardees.

“Receiving this award for the second year in a row reflects the dedication of our Board, management, and employees across the SM group,” said SM Investments Chairman Amando M. Tetangco, Jr. “This recognition reinforces our collective commitment to sustaining a culture of integrity, accountability, and responsible stewardship.”

“In today’s environment, where trust and transparency are paramount, we continue to strengthen our governance culture across the organization. This award affirms our efforts to uphold open communication and ethical leadership in serving our stakeholders,” added Mr.Tetangco.

The ACGS assessment evaluates companies on shareholder rights and equitable treatment, stakeholder engagement, transparency through timely disclosure, sustainability and resilience, and the strategic guidance and accountability of the board. The evaluation is based solely on publicly available disclosures, underscoring the importance of openness and ethical business conduct.

SM Investments’ consistent top-tier performance reflects its steadfast commitment to good governance as a foundation for responsible and inclusive long-term growth and stakeholder value. PR