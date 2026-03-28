Smac adds travel perks through Trip.com deal

Under the partnership, SMAC members can earn 1 SMAC Point for every P250 spent on hotel and flight bookings made through Trip.com. Points will be credited within 60 working days after completion of your Trip.com booking (i.e., after your hotel stay or flight).

The collaboration strengthens SM’s broader ecosystem strategy, connecting retail, banking, property, and lifestyle services to deliver seamless and rewarding customer experiences.

“Through strategic partnerships, both within and beyond the SM Group, we continue to enhance the value proposition for our members,” said Patrick Cua, Chief Operating Officer of SMAC. “This collaboration with Trip.com further expands our travel ecosystem, allowing members to earn rewards while accessing local and global destinations.”

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Offering an extensive hotel and flight network of more than 1.5 million hotels and flights from over 640 airlines, along with over 300,000 attraction and tour products, Trip.com covers 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions.

To qualify, members must log in via smac.ph and access Trip.com through the SMAC homepage before completing their booking. The Trip.com partnership complements SMAC’s growing network of travel and lifestyle collaborations, including Philippine Airlines’ Mabuhay Miles, AirAsia Rewards, and SM Hotels.

o start enjoying expanded travel rewards and exclusive benefits, visit smac.ph and book with Trip.com today. SMAC also continues to enhance member benefits across retail and financial services. PR