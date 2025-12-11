SoKor province backs stronger Mindanao ties

Suwon-si, South Korea - Officials of the Gyeonggido Provincial Assembly, the largest provincial council in South Korea, recognized Mindanao as a key partner for cooperation during a meeting with the Philippine delegation, led by Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Sec. Leo Tereso Magno.

The meeting is part of the Mindanao delegation's outbound mission to South Korea, and underscores the Assembly’s interest in expanding collaboration with Mindanao, building on longstanding ties with the Philippines and shared aspirations for prosperity and sustainable development.

Magno said that Mindanao is ready to expand partnerships in natural resource development, agriculture, trade, tourism, and environmental cooperation, noting that “there is a different Mindanao today, one where peace and opportunities thrive.”

He expressed appreciation for Korea’s consistent support through development initiatives and stressed that MinDA’s mission aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s agenda of strengthening agriculture, future science, and mineral resource development.

“Through this mission, we hope to bring these strengths together, combining Mindanao’s abundance with Gyeonggi’s innovation to ensure sustainable food security and expand exports for both our regions,” Magno added.

Gyeonggido Assembly officials highlighted the 76th anniversary of Philippines–Korea cooperation, noting that their province’s strong industrial sector, IT and semiconductor industries, and rich cultural heritage provide a solid foundation for collaboration.

Vice-Chairperson of the Gyeonggido Assembly Jung Yoon-kyung recalled their recent engagement with the Philippines in August this year, which included tree‑planting and clean‑up activities, as well as past support such as the provision of two ambulances and firefighting equipment.

She also cited ongoing bio‑engineering and official development assistance (ODA) projects as examples of their commitment to partnership.

“We believe cooperation between our Assembly and Mindanao will contribute to stronger ties between Korea and the Philippines, and expand opportunities for growth and peace in the region,” Jung added.

Joining Magno in the meeting were MinDA Board Members and officials, including the chairman of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, Secretary Sabuddin Abdurahim; Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib; Misamis Occidental Governor Henry Oaminal; Dinagat Islands Governor Nilo Demerey Jr.; Misamis Occidental 1st District Representative Jason Almonte; and MinDA Deputy executive director, Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to pursue joint initiatives, including technical exchanges, investment missions, and collaborative projects, reinforcing the role of local governments in advancing international cooperation.

As the second major engagement of MinDA’s outbound mission, it further strengthens the foundation for enduring relations between Mindanao and Korea.

By reinforcing Mindanao’s role in international cooperation, the delegation highlighted how President Marcos Jr.’s leadership continues to inspire confidence among global partners and strengthen the Philippines’ standing in Asia. PR