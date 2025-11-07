Spanish investors eye PH maritime, defense projects

MAKATI CITY—The Board of Investments (BOI) met with Spanish investors who expressed interest in providing modern vessels to the Philippine government.

Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo led the BOI in a meeting with Spanish investors to present their investment interests and explore potential collaboration frameworks. The Spanish business delegation highlighted its expertise in geophysical and geochemical studies, expressing plans to offer its services in the Philippines.

Three Spanish companies, GEOMYTSA, PROES Consultores, and AISTER Aluminium Shipyard, expressed strong interest in investing in the Philippines and collaborating with Philippine counterparts. During the meeting, the Spanish delegates presented their expertise in various fields. An engineering firm shared its experience in offshore wind, infrastructure, and port development, emphasizing the need for supply ports to support renewable energy deployment.

The BOI highlighted the importance of fiscal incentives and the “Green Lane” initiative under EO 18 to expedite permits and licenses, primarily for renewable energy and infrastructure projects. The BOI also reviewed the Self-Reliance Defense Posture (SRDP) Act and its potential to make Spanish defense-related investments eligible for incentives.

The BOI also highlighted opportunities, which include the rehabilitation of shipyards, the development of naval bases, offshore wind port facilities, and subsea cable landing areas. BOI shared recent examples of investments in container port facilities and renewable energy projects.

As the Philippines prioritizes the development of maritime infrastructure and defense modernization as part of its national strategy, the BOI assured support in connecting Spanish companies with relevant stakeholders, particularly in strategic industries.

The three companies possess significant expertise in marine geophysics, coastal and port engineering, renewable energy, and defense-grade naval platforms, creating opportunities for technology transfer, job creation, and enhanced maritime security.

GEOMYTSA (Geofísica Mar y Tierra S.A.), based in Madrid, specializes in marine and terrestrial geophysical surveying and mapping. The company offers geophysical prospection and geological studies using equipment such as echosounders, multibeam sonar, profilers, and magnetometers. Its services encompass bathymetry, seabed exploration, environmental monitoring, and petroleum prospecting.

Its core services include seafloor inspection and bathymetric mapping, high-resolution cartography and coastal process analysis, shipwreck and sandbank location studies, environmental impact assessments, marine biosphere studies, and the supervision of underwater works.

PROES Consultores, S.A., a renowned multidisciplinary international engineering firm and part of Spain’s Amper Group, is a global engineering and architecture consultancy with over 50 years of experience in transport, water, energy, and sustainable infrastructure.

With a €21M project portfolio and operations across Europe and the Americas, PROES promotes innovation in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and sustainable mobility. Its business areas include maritime and river infrastructure, such as ports, terminals, and breakwaters, as well as consultancy.

Meanwhile, AISTER Aluminium Shipyard specializes exclusively in aluminum professional vessels. It is a global leader in aluminum workboats, delivering patrol, passenger, fire, SAR, and pilot vessels to over 30 countries. With 25,000 sqm of sea-access facilities and a skilled team, the company is known for durable, safe, and innovative designs, including the first 100 percent electric passenger ship in Spain.

Its products and services include patrol boats, survey vessels, and search-and-rescue boats; defense-grade vessels supplied to the Spanish Navy and Guardia Civil; and collaborations with international defense and rescue organizations. Additionally, it is also the developer of the HS60 High-Speed Interceptor (>60 knots)—recognized as the world’s fastest waterjet boat. PR