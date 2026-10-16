SSS assets hit record P1.35 trillion in June

QUEZON CITY - Social Security System (SSS) President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph Montes de Claro will leave the SSS with its strongest financial position to date, marked by record-high asset levels, a growing investment reserve, and improved earnings performance.

Under de Claro’s leadership, SSS has remained financially resilient and well-positioned to sustain the delivery of benefits to its members, pensioners, and their families.

As of June 2026, SSS total assets reached ₱1.35 trillion, an increase of 7.6 percent or ₱94.9 billion from ₱1.25 trillion as of December 2025. The growth reflects the continued strengthening of the pension fund’s financial base and its capacity to meet long-term benefit obligations.

De Claro also steered SSS past the ₱1-trillion milestone in its Investment Reserve Fund (IRF). For the first six months of 2026, the IRF stood at ₱1.31 trillion, up 6.6% from ₱1.23 trillion at the end of 2025. The increase underscores the continued accumulation of reserves needed to support future pension and benefit payments.

Benefit disbursements likewise expanded during the period. From January to June 2026, SSS released ₱173.45 billion in benefits, 19.0 percent higher than the ₱145.73 billion paid out in the same period last year. The increase indicates greater claims activity, driven in part by more retirees and beneficiaries accessing pensions and other social security benefits.

At the same time, contribution collections continued to improve. Members’ contributions reached ₱200.32 billion in the first half of 2026, up 6.9 percent from ₱187.44 billion in the comparable period of 2025. The growth reflects stronger compliance, expanded coverage, and a growing base of contributing members and employers.

SSS expects to post more than ₱100 billion in net income by the end of 2026, putting it on track to deliver another year of strong financial performance. The agency also projects its total assets to reach ₱1.5 trillion by December 2026.

Throughout his tenure, de Claro oversaw the management of SSS investments through prudent risk management, disciplined asset allocation, and regular portfolio reviews. He ensured that investment decisions remained consistent with Republic Act No. 11199, or the Social Security Act of 2018, and with SSS’s internal governance policies. The law directs that the IRF be managed and invested with skill, care, prudence, and diligence to support the fund’s long-term viability.

With its strongest financial standing yet, SSS is better equipped to continue providing timely and reliable benefits to members, pensioners, and their families while safeguarding the pension fund’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. PR