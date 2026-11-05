SSS card, services to be available on eGovPH app

QUEZON CITY – THE Social Security System (SSS) is bringing its digital MySSS Card and selected member services to the eGovPH superapp to make government services more accessible and convenient.

The SSS and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) signed a data-sharing agreement on Oct. 21 in Quezon City to integrate the services into the government platform.

DICT Secretary Robert Joseph M. de Claro and SSS President and CEO Victor Alfonso A. Limlingan signed the agreement.

The partnership follows de Claro’s appointment as DICT secretary after serving as SSS president and CEO, and strengthens cooperation between the two agencies.

“This partnership marks a major step in making SSS services more accessible and convenient for our members. By integrating the digital MySSS Card and key services into the eGovPH superapp, we are bringing social security closer to every Filipino—right at their fingertips,” Limlingan said.

Once the integration is complete, members can access the front-facing digital version of their MySSS Card as one of the identification cards available on the eGovPH superapp.

They can also check their contribution history, total number of contributions, latest membership type, and most recent employer information.

The services let members verify whether their contributions have been posted and check their membership and employer records through a single government platform.

Limlingan said the integration supports the SSS' digital transformation efforts and commitment to making services more convenient for members.

“Our members should not have to visit multiple offices or use multiple applications just to access basic services. Through the eGovPH superapp, we are making it easier for Filipinos to check their contributions, verify their membership status, and access their MySSS Card—all in one place,” he said.

The initiative forms part of the government's broader digital transformation agenda to connect government agencies and make their services available through a unified platform.

The SSS and DICT also aim to expand social protection access for digital workers, including freelancers and online professionals, by making SSS services easier to find and use online.

Members can already view their membership and contribution records through the MySSS mobile app. The eGovPH integration will provide another way to access these records, along with the digital MySSS Card, alongside other government services.

Limlingan said the agreement signals the SSS's participation in the government's effort to integrate agency services into the eGovPH superapp.

“We are proud to be part of this national effort to unify government services. The SSS remains committed to leveraging technology to deliver faster, more secure, and more member-centered service,” Limlingan said. PR