SSS partners with EastWest Rural Bank to bring services closer to rural areas

QUEZON CITY - The Social Security System (SSS) today announced that its MySSS Card will soon reach members in unbanked areas after EastWest Rural Bank (EWRB) became its first rural bank card issuer, a move to expand financial inclusion in underserved communities.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph M. de Claro (right) and EWRB President Shiela Marasigan-Bajado (left) led the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement, authorizing the bank to issue MySSS Cards, primarily for members in rural areas, while remaining accessible to qualified members nationwide.

De Claro praised the partnership as a significant project that will simplify disbursement account enrollment and improve convenience for members, highlighting the card’s dual role as an official SSS ID and debit card.

“The MySSS card also allows SSS to provide digital payment facilities for our registrants, members, pensioners, and beneficiaries,” De Claro added.

The SSS uses National ID database checks to confirm that applicants are registered SSS members, ensuring secure card issuance by its partner bank and accurate benefit disbursement through the linked account. The card also enables members to manage their daily financial transactions with ease.

Bajado said that a streamlined MySSS Card application process will be available at EWRB’s 112 branches and branch-lites nationwide this year, most of which are in the provinces, particularly in Mindanao and the Visayas. The card may also be offered at Cross-Selling Desks inside EastWest Bank branches, their parent bank, through a digital channel.

“We will waive maintaining balance requirements for MySSS cardholders, who may also earn interest once their balance reaches at least ₱500, allowing them to grow their savings while enjoying flexible account features,” Bajado said.

De Claro said that SSS has maintained a decade-long collaboration with EWRB, which began in 2017 when the bank was recognized as the Best Collecting and Best Paying Partner in the rural category of the SSS Balikat ng Bayan Awards. “We hope our collaboration will help SSS better serve members wherever they are,” he said. PR