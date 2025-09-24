SSS pensioners to reap benefits from pension reform program

Davao City—Starting this month of September Social Security System pensioners will start receiving increased pensions with the implementation of the Pension Reform Program.

“Naay 10 percent increase para sa atong retirement and disability pensioners and five percent for our survivor and death pensioners, with this, nag-roll out na siya this month (There is a 10 percent increase for our retirement and disability pensioners and five percent for our survivor and death pensioners with the rollout this month,” said Mona Lorraine Tombo, the regional communications officer of SSS Davao.

The SSS communications officer says the increase due to the pension reform will have three tranches that will run until 2027. “There is an increase of 10 percent each year until 2027,” Tombo said during her recent guesting at the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum held at SM City Davao.

The Pension Reform Program is the first multi-year pension increase in the history of the SSS. It provides for annual adjustments for all pensioners every September from 2025 to 2027.

On September 10, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the launch of the Pension Reform Program at the SSS main office in Quezon City.

“This is aligned with our scheme of promoting the theme of ‘Siguradong Maginhawa sa Bagong Pilipinas’ as we improve retirement and survivorship benefits that will remain fair and responsive to the times,” the President said in his speech at the main office of the SSS at East Avenue, Quezon City, which also coincided with the 68th anniversary of the system.

The President also said that the increase in pension will not entail an increase in contributions to the SSS.

For 71-year-old Dabawenyo SSS pensioner Thomas Avanceña, the increase in the pension will be of great help in his daily expenses, particularly medicines.

“Magandang biyaya sa aming mga pensioners ang increase.dagdag pambili namin sa aming maintenance na gamot. Kasi mahal na ang bilihin para sa akin 71 years old kailangan ko ng mga gamot (The increase is a wonderful blessing for us pensioners. This will add to our budget for maintenance medicine, because the prices of commodities are high. For me, a 71-year old, we need medicines),” Avanceña said.

Tombo reminded pensioners to submit their Acop (Annual Confirmation of Pensioners) forms to prevent the suspension of their pensions, and they can avail the increase in their pensions.

Acop refers to the reporting of pensioners to the SSS yearly to ensure the continuous payment of their monthly pensions, subject to their continuing eligibility to the said benefit.

“The pensioners do not have to do anything; it will be automatically implemented in their account,” Tombo said.

She added that all retirement and disability pensioners are qualified for the increase regardless of their SSS category—whether self-employed, voluntary, or employed.

Based on current records, around 3.8 million pensioners are eligible, and by 2027, the program is expected to inject ₱92.8 billion into the economy.

To make services more accessible, Tombo said SSS has satellite offices in NCCC Buhangin and Gaisano Grand Toril, with plans to open one in Samal to serve pensioners in the island.

As a precaution, Tombo urged members to stay alert against scams. “SSS no longer sends messages, especially naay link. Please kindly disregard it because it is a scam,” she said. (PIA/RGA with reports from RVC)