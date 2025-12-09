SSS releases P18.8-B in 13th-month pension

QUEZON CITY — The Social Security System (SSS) has released P18.8 billion in 13th-month pensions to about 3.7 million pensioners, following the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and guidance from Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go and the Social Security Commission.

SSS credited the cash gift in two batches during the first week of December. The first batch on December 1 covered around 2.13 million pensioners and amounted to P10.5 billion. The second batch on Dec. 4 covered about 1.53 million pensioners and totaled P8.3 billion.

SSS President and CEO Robert Joseph M. de Claro said the annual cash gift reinforces the agency’s commitment to support pensioners during the holidays.

“This is our way of giving back to our pensioners who have contributed to the System during their productive years. We hope this additional benefit brings joy and relief to them and their families this Christmas,” de Claro said.

This year’s 13th-month benefit is higher for pensioners as of Aug. 31, 2025, after the rollout of the Pension Reform Program in September. Retirement and disability pensioners received a 10% increase, while survivorship pensioners received a five percent increase.

The 13th-month pension is automatically credited to the bank accounts of all retirement, disability, and survivorship pensioners. SSS reminded beneficiaries to ensure their bank details are updated to prevent delays.

SSS also noted that the Commission on Audit issued an unmodified opinion for 2024, affirming the System’s financial soundness and governance. The agency said it is addressing specific audit observations through established corrective measures.

Members seeking assistance may contact hotline 1455, email usssaptayo@sss.gov.ph, visit SSS branches, or check announcements on the MYSSSPH website and social media channels. PR