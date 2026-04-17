SSS rolls out relief programs, eyes ₱60B support

QUEZON CITY – The Social Security System (SSS) is expanding access to its programs to cushion the impact of rising energy costs, inflation, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Following the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and guidance from Social Security Commission Chair Frederick D. Go, SSS is also advancing this year’s pension increase to provide earlier financial relief.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph M. de Claro said the agency aims to deliver timely and affordable support as economic pressures persist.

The programs could provide up to about ₱60 billion in assistance.

SSS offers up to ₱20,000 under its enhanced Emergency Loan Program at 7 percent interest per year, with a six-month repayment moratorium. It reduced eligibility requirements from 36 to 18 months of contributions, with at least six in the past year, and now includes members with up to three unpaid amortizations and overseas Filipino workers.

About ₱27 billion is allocated for the program, which could benefit 2.24 million members.

The agency will also roll out short-term loans of ₱1,000 to ₱20,000, payable within 15 to 90 days at 8 percent interest, to be delivered through digital platforms and partner institutions. The program targets up to ₱40 billion in loans over two years.

SSS continues its loan condonation program, waiving penalties once members settle principal and interest. Borrowers may pay in full or in installments of up to 60 months, with a minimum 10 percent down payment, through the My.SSS portal.

For employers, SSS offers penalty condonation and restructuring programs to help settle contribution obligations without added penalties, ensuring continued coverage for workers.

SSS will also advance the 2026 pension increase from September to June. Retirement and disability pensions will rise by 10 percent, while death and survivor benefits will increase by 5 percent, releasing about ₱6.5 billion in additional benefits from June to August 2026.

SSS said it remains committed to meeting members’ needs while ensuring the long-term sustainability of the fund. PR