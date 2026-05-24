SSS strengthens services, member aid

QUEZON CITY – The Social Security System (SSS) reaffirmed its commitment to faster and more responsive public service as it joins the Anti-Red Tape Authority (Arta) in celebrating its 8th anniversary on Friday, May 22.

SSS president and chief executive officer (CEO) Robert Joseph M. de Claro said the agency continues to strengthen frontline services, simplify processes, and modernize systems to better respond to member concerns, in line with the shared goal of improving government service delivery for Filipinos.

“As one of the country’s largest public service institutions, SSS recognizes that every transaction affects the daily lives of our members. We continue to improve our systems, processes, and frontline services because faster and more responsive government service is not only an operational goal, but a public responsibility,” de Claro said.

“The agency’s strong financial performance in 2025 has strengthened its capacity to expand member assistance programs and accelerate reforms aimed at improving service delivery”, de Claro added.

In 2025, SSS posted a net income of P142.97 billion while its Reserve Fund surpassed the P1 trillion mark for the first time in the institution’s history, a major milestone that further strengthens the long-term stability of the pension fund for current and future members.

“Our strong financial position allows us to invest directly in better services, new technologies, infrastructure upgrades, and programs that will improve the experience of our members,” de Claro said.

He also highlighted the agency’s expanded relief programs designed to help Filipino workers and families cope with the continuing impact of the national energy emergency.

As part of these efforts, de Claro said SSS is also preparing to roll out an Energy Sustainability Loan Program in September.

The program allows qualified SSS members with a Mandatory Provident Fund account to avail themselves of financing to install residential solar panel systems, payable for up to seven years. The Mandatory Provident Fund Program is a compulsory retirement savings scheme that automatically enrolls SSS members who are contributing to the regular SSS program with a Monthly Salary Credit (MSC) above ₱20,000.

SSS aims to support at least 100,000 homes by 2028 through the program, which seeks to help families manage rising electricity costs while promoting long-term energy sustainability.

According to de Claro, the initiative reflects the evolving role of SSS in responding not only to traditional social security concerns, but also to emerging economic pressures affecting Filipino households.

“As Arta continues to push for reforms in government service delivery, SSS remains committed to developing programs that are more responsive, practical, and relevant to the everyday realities of the Filipino people,” de Claro said. PR