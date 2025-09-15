SSS taps BDO to manage pension fund

“We are friends by choice and partners by destiny,” said Robert Joseph Montes de Claro, President and CEO of Social Security System (SSS), borrowing words from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to capture the spirit of the new partnership between SSS and BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO). “It is always an honor to work with the biggest bank in the Philippines. Entrusting this fund to BDO reflects our confidence in their capability to grow and safeguard our members’ contributions. BDO’s proven track record and commitment to responsible fund stewardship will help us enhance the benefits we provide to millions of Filipinos."

The SSS awarded BDO as trustee for a Balanced Fund mandate, a partnership that reaffirms BDO’s credibility, expertise, and leadership in institutional fund management.

“This is an important mandate for us. It is a responsibility to help secure the future of Filipino retirees. BDO is committed to managing this fund with prudence, transparency, and integrity,” said Nestor V. Tan, president and CEO of BDO Unibank, Inc.

BDO brings decades of fund management experience, robust governance practices, and a client-focused approach. It has a solid history of working with government institutions.

Managing funds for SSS further strengthens the Bank’s role as a trusted steward of large-scale institutional funds for both corporate and public sector clients. Through customized investment strategies, advanced digital platforms, and dedicated account teams, BDO delivers consistent performance while aligning with the broader goal of national development.

This partnership underscores a shared mission to ensure the financial sustainability of social protection systems and secure the benefits of millions of workers and retirees. By entrusting BDO with this mandate, SSS reinforces its long-term commitment to pension adequacy, financial stability, and inclusive economic growth. PR