Stable power brings hope for students

In many parts of Davao de Oro, electricity has become more than a basic household service. For students, parents, and teachers, reliable power now underpins learning, productivity, and opportunity.

As Davao Light and Power Co. moves forward with its franchise expansion under Republic Act No. 12144, communities are beginning to see how stable electricity can transform education and daily life.

For 19-year-old college student Joyce Mae Villanueva of Barangay Cuambog in Mabini, dependable power directly affects her ability to meet academic demands.

“It was really difficult to study before, especially when we had online submissions and the power would suddenly go out,” Villanueva said. “If electricity becomes more stable, we can focus better on our studies. We won’t always worry about missing deadlines because of brownouts.”

Her experience reflects that of many students in Davao de Oro, where learning remains heavily reliant on digital platforms, internet access, and electronic devices even after the pandemic.

Studying in the dark

For Mark Anthony Sarmiento, 21, an education student from Barangay Pindasan in Mabini, frequent power interruptions affect not only his schoolwork but also his training as a future teacher.

“Most of our requirements are digital now—lesson plans, reports, presentations,” he said. “When electricity is unstable, everything stops. You lose time and momentum. Stable power helps students prepare better and learn with less pressure.”

Senior high school student Aira Nicole Ponce, 17, from Pantuka,n said brownouts also affect her motivation to study.

“When power goes out at night, it’s hard to stay focused,” she said. “Sometimes you don’t know when electricity will come back, so you just stop studying. With stable power, learning feels lighter and more encouraging.”

Parents welcome reliable service

Some parents in Davao de Oro have welcomed the expansion of Davao Light’s services, saying dependable electricity helps safeguard both their children’s education and household finances.

Ronalyn Magdalo, 42, of Mabini, said stable power protects their investments in education.

“We save up to buy gadgets because schools require them now,” she said. “But when there are frequent brownouts, those gadgets become useless. Stable electricity means our sacrifices are worth it.”

Edgar Manalo, 48, of Nabunturan echoed the sentiment, saying reliable power helps parents better support their children’s goals.

“When my daughter studies at night, I want her to be comfortable and safe,” he said. “Good electricity service gives families like ours a better chance to help our children finish school.”

Regulatory milestone

The growing optimism follows a key regulatory development late last year. On December 12, 2025, the Energy Regulatory Commission granted Davao Light provisional authority for its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, allowing the company to begin connecting customers and collecting payments in expanded areas of Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro, pending final approval.

“This means Davao Light now has provisional approval to connect customers and collect payments for its service,” the company said, calling it a major step in implementing its expanded franchise under RA 12144.

Davao Light President and COO Enriczar Tia welcomed the decision, noting that preparations for the expansion had been underway for months.

“With this decision, we can now accept applications for connections,” Tia said. He added that customers who wish to transfer to Davao Light may apply online through links posted on the company’s official website, Facebook page, and other channels.

The application process is part of the company’s 2025 registration rollout aimed at streamlining customer onboarding and preparing communities for improved service and infrastructure.

Areas to benefit

Under RA 12144, Davao Light’s franchise now covers several areas in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro, many previously served by Northern Davao Electric Cooperative.

In Davao del Norte, the expanded coverage includes Tagum City, Island Garden City of Samal, Kapalong, Asuncion, New Corella, San Isidro, and Talaingod, in addition to existing service areas such as Panabo City, Carmen, Braulio E. Dujali, and Sto. Tomas.

In Davao de Oro, municipalities expected to benefit include Mabini, Maco, Pantukan, Monkayo, Nabunturan, Montevista, Mawab, Maragusan, Laak, and New Bataan. Connections will be rolled out progressively as infrastructure expands.

Davao Light has completed a 12-kilometer distribution line extension from Barangay Pag-asa to the Kapalong municipal hall. Residents and businesses in these areas have started applying for service and began receiving bills this February.

The company has also begun constructing its own lines and poles in Samal. Expansion to other areas is expected to take time.

Tia said Davao Light still hopes to negotiate for Nordeco’s assets to connect as many customers as possible.

Promise of better service

Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib welcomed the issuance of the CPCN, calling it a milestone for consumers.

“This may be one document, but this spells a brighter future for the people of Davao del Norte,” Jubahib said. “With the CPCN, Davao Light can now connect customers here. It would mean lower rates and better service. something I have been fighting for since 2019.”

Tia likewise assured customers in expanded areas of lower electricity rates and world-class service, improvements many believe will have long-term benefits for education, livelihoods, and overall quality of life.

For students like Villanueva, the impact goes beyond convenience.

“Education already has many challenges,” she said. “If electricity becomes stable, that’s one big problem removed. It helps us focus on learning and on building our future.”

2026 developments

Amid its legal dispute with Nordeco, Davao Light confirmed that the Regional Trial Court Branch 34 in Panabo City issued a writ of possession in January 2026, authorizing the company to take control of the power distribution system serving residents of Samal Island.

Davao Light spokesperson Fermin Edillon said the writ allows the company to assume operational responsibility to ensure continuous, safe, and reliable electricity service. He urged Nordeco to cooperate to ensure a smooth transition.

“The issuance of the writ enables Davao Light to assume operational responsibility for the distribution system, ensuring safe, reliable, and uninterrupted electricity service for consumers,” Edillon said.

Edillon also addressed concerns over recent electricity rates, noting that Davao Light’s residential rate for the January 11 to February 10, 2026 billing period rose to P11.72 per kilowatt-hour, about P2.01 higher than in December 2025.

He attributed the increase mainly to higher generation costs from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market and the implementation of the Green Energy Auction Allowance.

Edillon advised consumers to monitor their electricity use and said the company expects rates to stabilize, and possibly decline, beginning in February as cost pressures ease.