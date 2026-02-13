Storm drives up market prices

Prices of fish and several farm products rose this week after Tropical Storm Basyang disrupted supply routes from the Visayas and parts of Mindanao, vendors said Wednesday at Agdao Public Market.

Sellers said rough seas halted some fishing operations while heavy rain slowed cargo trucks and sea transport, tightening supply and pushing up retail prices, especially for seafood.

“Medyo ni saka gyud karon siya tungod sa panahon na dili maayo. Grabeng pagsaka karon sa tanang palitonon diri (It’s gone up a bit now because the weather isn’t good. The prices of everything we buy here have really increased a lot),” vendor Denden Magno said, noting that costs for nearly all goods have climbed because of bad weather.

Seafood posted the sharpest increases. Red snapper now sells for ₱550 to ₱600 per kilo, up from about ₱500 before the storm. Spanish mackerel rose to ₱600 from ₱580, mulmol jumped to ₱380 from ₱300, and angel fish increased to ₱300 from ₱280. Bigeye scad ranged from ₱300 to ₱400 per kilo. Vendors said prices of bangus, tulingan, and barilison have held steady for now, but they warned that extended weather disturbances could still affect supply.

Meat sellers reported a steadier outlook. Vendors Marissa Barbarona and Arnelito Limbaran said pork shoulder and ham cuts remained at ₱359 per kilo, while pork belly ranged from ₱380 to ₱400, and ground pork stayed at ₱350. Pork leg sold for ₱290 to ₱320, and ribs ranged from ₱280 to ₱400. Chicken prices also stayed unchanged, with whole birds at ₱190, cut portions at ₱195, and liver at ₱200.

Vegetable prices largely resisted the storm’s impact. String beans and pechay sold at ₱100 per kilo, while ampalaya and carrots ranged from ₱90 to ₱100.

Buyers have started adjusting by purchasing smaller portions or switching to cheaper alternatives as they wait for conditions to improve.

Vendors said they expect prices to stabilize once the seas calm and deliveries return to normal.

Market authorities continue monitoring stalls to ensure fair pricing as the storm’s effects ripple through local markets. Kimberly Reponte and Lyka Songaling/DNSC, SunStar Interns