Stronger PH-Canada trade, industry cooperation eyed

The Philippines convened a high-level multi-sectoral forum in Toronto, bringing together more than 100 participants from government, industry, financial institutions, and media.

Anchored on the theme “Building Integrated and Resilient Industrial Ecosystems: Advancing Growth through Philippines–Canada Cooperation on Strategic Industries,” the event advanced cooperation with Canada across strategic and emerging industries.

Organized by the Board of Investments (BOI), the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC), and the Philippine Embassy and Consulate offices in Canada, with support from Ipilan Nickel Corp. and Carrascal Nickel Corp., the forum which was held on the sidelines of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (Pdac) 2026 convention, highlighted the Philippines’ commitment to building competitive industrial value chains and positioning itself as a hub for smart and sustainable manufacturing and services. While critical minerals and downstream processing were key topics, discussions also explored wider opportunities in clean energy technologies, semiconductors, IT‑BPM, logistics, education, and professional services.

In his keynote message, Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo outlined the government’s strategy to accelerate industrial development through policy reforms, streamlined permitting, and stronger domestic and international partnerships. He cited new regulatory measures, including an updated mining fiscal regime, alongside faster permitting timelines that have been shortened from more than a decade to as little as one to one‑and‑a‑half years. He also emphasized the Philippines’ growing alignment with Canadian strengths in resource development, skills training, and industrial infrastructure.

Two thematic discussions structured the forum. The first focused on the Philippines’ shift to value‑added development and alignment with Canada’s expertise in ESG, mineral processing, and clean industrial technologies. Panelists noted the country’s strategic location as a gateway to the Indo‑Pacific and stressed the need for a stable bilateral framework, including steps toward a future free trade agreement.

Hatch Ltd. Government Relations Director Jordan‑Nicolas Matte observed, “There is a real dedication for the Philippines to not just be an extraction country, but to be a transformation country.” He said this shift stems from an all‑of‑government push and improving regulatory coordination, noting the Philippines is seen as an attractive, strategic entry to the Indo‑Pacific region.

The second discussion explored how private investments, workforce development, and government support can drive integrated industrial ecosystems. Philippine delegates highlighted the role of connected sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, education, and professional services, in supporting end-to-end industry development and long-term partnerships.

BOI Executive Director Ma. Corazon Halili‑Dichosa highlighted the Strategic Investment Priority Plan (SIPP) as a key tool for channeling investments into high-growth sectors, while stressing the need to align workforce skills with industry demands through initiatives such as the Academe‑Industry Matching (AIM!) program. “Technologies are evolving faster than we are, and our workforce must keep pace. We work closely with academic institutions to ensure curricula and faculty are up to date and that graduates are equipped with the skills required by industry,” she said. She also cited opportunities for collaboration with Canada in transnational higher education and in strengthening infrastructure and supply‑chain development.

Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade Victor Fedeli emphasized the importance of a stronger bilateral economic framework, noting that ongoing free trade agreement negotiations aim to expand market access and create conditions for businesses in both countries to scale and compete effectively. He described these initiatives as essential to a more predictable and scalable economic partnership.

The forum concluded with networking sessions and business‑to‑business meetings, enabling Canadian firms to engage directly with Philippine stakeholders, explore concrete opportunities, and translate policy reforms into actionable partnerships. PR