Study: PH gains from Asean, faces persistent challenges

As the Philippines prepares to chair the 2026 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) meetings, a new study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) finds that the country’s integration into the Asean Economic Community (AEC) has delivered gains—but unevenly and with persistent gaps that could limit broader benefits for Filipinos.

The discussion paper, “Asean Economic Community through the Years: Benchmarking, Emerging Trends, and Future Pathways”, authored by PIDS Senior Research Fellow Francis Mark A. Quimba, Supervising Research Specialist Mark Anthony A. Barral, and former Research Analyst Alliah Mae C. Salazar benchmarks the Philippines against its Asean peers and examines how regional integration affects jobs, trade, services, investments, and long-term competitiveness.

“The progress toward Asean Economic Community (AEC) integration reveals a mixed landscape for the Philippines,” the authors note, pointing to advances in trade liberalization and regional cooperation alongside lingering weaknesses in competitiveness, digital readiness, and inclusive growth.

Asean integration benefits and PH challenges

A more integrated Asean economy is expected to generate tangible benefits for Filipino workers, consumers, and businesses through expanded markets, stronger investment flows, and more efficient supply chains.

In practice, however, the study finds that translating regional commitments into domestic outcomes remains a challenge.

Using indicators under the AEC Blueprint 2025, the authors estimate that around 46% of targets under the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023–2028 are unlikely to be met, particularly in agriculture, infrastructure, peace and security, and social protection—sectors described as critical to regional and global competitiveness.

While the PDP is broadly aligned with AEC pillars, gaps remain in translating alignment into results.

“There is no clear ownership or champion for ‘A Global Asean’ — a missed opportunity to frame global competitiveness, diplomacy, and sustainability under one coherent agenda,” the authors observe.

Mixed results in trade, investment

The study shows that Philippine trade and investment within Asean have fluctuated in recent years.

Exports declined in 2020, rebounded in 2022, but fell again in 2023, reducing the country’s share of intra-Asean trade from 29 percent to 22 percent, placing it sixth among member states.

Imports, meanwhile, accounted for nearly 78 percent of total trade, the highest share in the region, underscoring the country’s reliance on external supply chains.

The study notes that while tariffs across Asean are already near zero, persistent non-tariff measures, such as regulatory inconsistencies, technical standards, and border procedures, have become the main obstacle to deeper intra-Asean trade integration.

In competitiveness and innovation, the Philippines continues to trail regional leaders.

Labor productivity lags behind Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, while R&D spending, though rising slightly to 0.32 percent of GDP in 2018, remains low by regional standards.

Connectivity and sectoral cooperation also need improvement. Intra-Asean tourism and broadband subscriptions remain low, and transport volumes fell sharply during the pandemic, with only a gradual recovery since.

Inclusion and people-centered development show modest progress. While income gaps across ASEAN are narrowing, youth labor force participation in the Philippines slipped from 49 percent in 2015 to 45 percent in 2024, signaling challenges in engaging young workers.

On the global stage, the Philippines reduced import tariffs from ASEAN Free Trade Agreement partners to 1.05 percent in 2022, yet extra-Asean trade relative to GDP remains low. Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows totaled US$ 9.4 billion in 2021, while outbound FDI surged in 2023, reflecting growing engagement with international markets.

RCEP, digital economy, and sustainability

The authors identify the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) as a key driver of future gains, citing its potential to strengthen regional value chains and boost growth—provided businesses, especially MSMEs, can use it effectively.

They also highlight the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement as a major opportunity, with digital trade and services expected to power the bloc’s next growth phase if connectivity and skills gaps are addressed.

Sustainability emerges as a central theme, with the study urging closer alignment of trade and investment policies with climate goals, expanding renewable energy and climate-smart agriculture, and greater participation in Asean green finance initiatives.

What’s at stake for 2026 and beyond

The authors warn that a business-as-usual approach could weaken the Philippines’ ability to meet Asean commitments amid climate risks, geopolitical uncertainty, and rapid technological change.

The study notes that Asean’s deep trade and investment ties with China—while economically beneficial—also expose the region to spillover risks from geopolitical tensions, reinforcing the importance of diversification and regional frameworks such as RCEP to sustain investor confidence.

Key recommendations include strengthening intra-Asean economic linkages by reducing trade costs, improving MSME participation in regional production networks, reviewing non-tariff measures, and developing targeted investment corridors.

The study also urges faster adoption of digital economy measures through improved regulations, rural connectivity, expanded digital skills programs, and enhanced interoperability across government systems.

Sustainability is highlighted as a priority, with calls to align trade and investment policies with climate and green standards, expand renewable energy and climate-smart agriculture, and engage proactively in Asean-level climate finance mechanisms.

The private sector, meanwhile, is encouraged to deepen participation in regional supply chains, foster innovation, align with Asean sustainability frameworks, and support the green transition of supply chains.

To fully reap the benefits of a more connected regional economy, the country must strengthen governance, boost innovation, and invest in people-centered policies.

How the country navigates these gaps will shape not only its role in Asean but also the everyday opportunities and livelihoods of its citizens. PR