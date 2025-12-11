Tagum Chamber optimistic with power transition

Businessmen in Tagum City have expressed optimism over recent developments in the transition of power services.

“Stable, affordable electricity is important considering that it greatly affects our operations. Stable electricity means stable operations while affordable electricity means competitive prices in products and services,” said Engr. Sean Gellangarin, President of the Tagum City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (TCCCII).

At the TCCCII Annual General Meeting and Election of the 2026 Board of Trustees on December 7, 2025, Davao Light’s General Manager for the Northern Franchise Area, Arnel Bersabe, presented updates on the company’s expansion efforts mandated under Republic Act 12144.

“No TRO (temporary restraining order) [has been] issued. So, in the absence of a TRO, the law is deemed valid, deemed regular. That is why we are starting with the transition,” Bersabe said.

He explained that Davao Light has already applied for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) with the Energy Regulatory Commission, a requirement for formally expanding into Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro.

Bersabe added that the company is committed to connecting the Island Garden City of Samal and Kapalong to its system within the first half of 2026. Once the ERC issues the CPCN, Davao Light expects to quickly connect several customers in Kapalong.

For Tagum City, however, the process will take longer, as a new line must be established from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines’ (NGCP) substation in Maco, Davao de Oro to Tagum City.

Bersabe noted that the challenge lies in NGCP's refusal to allow the connection to the Maco–Tagum City high-voltage line, the only NGCP line linking Tagum City to its substation.

“Unfortunately, wala nisugot si NGCP. The reason is 99 percent loaded and line,” Bersabe said. As a result, Davao Light is building a second line from Maco to Tagum City.

Gellangarin said that Tagum’s business community welcomes these developments, seeing them as positive for the economy and overall business climate in Davao del Norte.

“This transition will definitely allow Davao del Norte to tap its true potential, which has been held back by unreliable and expensive power service,” he said. PR