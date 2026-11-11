Tech jobs lead high-paying industries in 2027

As the year draws to a close, many Filipinos are thinking beyond holiday plans and Christmas bonuses and considering their career prospects for 2027.

With performance reviews, salary discussions, and 13th-month pay often taking place toward year-end, some workers are weighing whether to negotiate a raise or explore opportunities elsewhere.

For those considering a career move, salary is an important factor. But making the right decision also means understanding which industries value their skills and offer competitive compensation.

JobStreet by SEEK's latest Salary Pulse 2026 Report provides a snapshot of high-paying industries in the Philippines, helping jobseekers assess their options before making their next move.

Based on thousands of monthly full-time job postings on the platform, the report highlights typical middle-band salary ranges, from lower-mid to upper-mid pay levels.

ICT jobs command premium salaries

Information and communications technology (ICT) leads the market, with some of the highest advertised salaries as companies accelerate their adoption of digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI).

Demand for workers with specialized technical skills, particularly in AI, continues to outpace supply, allowing qualified professionals to command higher pay.

DevOps engineers are among the highest-paid, with advertised monthly salaries ranging from P86,000 to P158,000. Data engineers and Java developers can earn up to P138,000, followed by full-stack developers at P134,600 and systems engineers at P129,000.

Meanwhile, foundational positions such as IT specialists and IT support staff have advertised starting salary bands ranging from P15,900 to P33,000.

Competition for hard-to-fill technical positions also gives skilled workers greater leverage when negotiating compensation.

Support roles offer room for growth

Frontline and business support workers remain essential to daily operations, with salaries generally increasing as positions require more specialized skills and greater responsibilities.

Entry-level customer service representatives earn between P21,500 and P27,200 monthly. Those who take on technical troubleshooting, quality assurance, or management responsibilities can command higher salaries.

Quality analysts, for instance, can earn up to P58,500, while operations managers can receive as much as P129,000.

In administration and office support, advertised monthly salaries start at P15,900 for administrative staff, rising to P37,850 for supervisors and P56,000 for executive assistants handling high-level business coordination.

Virtual assistants also have competitive opportunities, with salaries ranging from P21,260 to P43,000.

Specialized skills boost pay

In healthcare, engineering, and retail, specialized training, professional licenses, and technical expertise can make a significant difference in earning potential.

In healthcare, positions requiring international accreditation or specialized technical skills offer higher compensation.

US-registered nurses have advertised monthly salaries ranging from P55,900 to P82,352, while medical coders earn between P51,200 and P79,000.

These rates are higher than those for locally registered nurses, whose salaries range from P33,420 to P51,000, and staff nurses, who earn between P20,680 and P27,820.

In engineering, structural engineers can earn between P35,040 and P78,400, while design engineers have salary ranges of P22,200 to P67,500. Electrical and mechanical engineers earn between P21,500 and P36,500.

Retail management positions also offer higher pay than frontline jobs. Merchandise managers can earn up to P81,540 monthly, compared with sales associates, whose salaries range from P15,640 to P19,300.

Across these industries, specialized qualifications, technical expertise, and measurable work output can help professionals secure better compensation.

"Before making your next career move, look beyond salary figures and consider where your skills are most valued. While talent scarcity can drive higher compensation, it is not the only factor employers consider. Salary opportunities also vary across industries, so finding the right fit between your skills, experience, and an industry's needs can put you in a better position to negotiate a competitive offer," said Dannah Majarocon, managing director of Jobstreet by SEEK Philippines.

For jobseekers planning a career change or exploring their next opportunity, Jobstreet by SEEK offers tools such as Career Insights and expert career advice to support informed, data-driven decisions.