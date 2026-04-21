Telco rolls out app-based lifestyle bundles

For many Filipinos, being online is no longer just about staying connected—it’s how they work, create, socialize, and unwind. Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) is leaning into that reality with the launch of its All-New Postpaid Plans+ with Unli Apps, designed to match how people actually live in a digital-first world.

At the center of the offering is Unlimited App Access, or Unli Apps, which allows subscribers to use selected platforms without worrying about data limits. Instead of constantly managing data, users can move seamlessly between apps that shape their daily routines—from messaging and scrolling to streaming and gaming.

Smart moves away from a one-size-fits-all approach by introducing three lifestyle-based bundles: Connect, Create, and Play.

The Connect bundle caters to heavy social media users, offering unlimited access to apps such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp—platforms that drive conversations and everyday interactions.

The Create bundle targets professionals, students, and content creators who juggle work and passion projects. It provides unlimited access to YouTube and tools within Google Workspace, including Gemini, supporting both productivity and content development.

For gamers, the Play bundle delivers uninterrupted access to titles such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Honor of Kings, helping ensure smoother gameplay without data interruptions.

The new Plans+ come in four tiers, each combining data allocation, unlimited 5G access, and customizable app bundles. This allows subscribers to tailor their plans based on both usage needs and lifestyle.

Beyond data, Smart includes unlimited calls and texts to all networks, video calls via ViLTE, and landline access—features that support everyday communication needs.

Performance remains a key selling point. Smart said the plans run on its network, recognized by Ookla for mobile video experience and low latency, which translates to smoother streaming, clearer calls, and more responsive gaming.

With the new Plans+, Smart positions itself beyond a traditional telco, focusing on enabling digital lifestyles and integrating connectivity into how Filipinos live, work, and play.