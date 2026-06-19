Thailand’s ‘trust capital’ seen as strategic asset

Bangkok, Thailand — Thailand’s long-standing reputation as a trusted and neutral regional partner could become a key strategic advantage as global trade, supply chains, and investment flows shift, according to a senior academic from the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Distinguished Professor Andrew K. Rose, dean of NUS Business School, said economies with strong international trust and stable regional relationships are better positioned as companies reassess where they invest, manufacture, and expand.

“In a world where global alignments are shifting, and supply chains are being redrawn, trust becomes a strategic asset,” Rose said during a media briefing in Bangkok. “Thailand has spent decades building strong relationships across Asia and beyond. That foundation becomes more valuable in periods of uncertainty.”

Rose said Thailand faces a challenging near-term outlook, with the International Monetary Fund’s April 2026 World Economic Outlook projecting 1.5% growth in 2026.

He cited rising energy costs, weaker long-haul tourism demand, and rapid artificial intelligence adoption as pressures on key sectors. Still, he said, disruption often creates opportunities for long-term repositioning.

“The economies that emerge stronger are usually the ones that adapt earliest,” Rose said. “Leadership capability, agility, and the ability to navigate change will determine who captures the next decade of growth.”

A 2026 Milieu Insight survey of 3,000 workers across six Southeast Asian markets, including Thailand, found 53% of respondents ranked over-reliance on AI as their top concern, ahead of privacy risks and job displacement.

Rose said companies must pair technology adoption with stronger talent development and leadership training as they navigate economic fragmentation in the region.

NUS Business School senior lecturer Usa Skulkerewathana said Thai firms should prioritize workforce development and practical AI readiness rather than treating technology as a standalone solution.

“This is not a wait-and-see moment,” Skulkerewathana said. “Thai businesses that invest early in leadership, digital capability, and workforce resilience will be better positioned to compete regionally and internationally.”

She said Singapore’s role as a regional financial and education hub gives Thai professionals access to leadership development programs, including MBA, master’s, and executive education courses at NUS Business School. She added that Thai participation in these programs has remained steady over the past five years. PR