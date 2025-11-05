TNT rolls out P2.5M raffle

Mobile brand TNT has launched a holiday raffle campaign giving prepaid subscribers a chance to win up to P2.5 million in cash prizes, as telcos use seasonal promotions to boost customer engagement and load purchases.

The promo, dubbed “TNT Surepresa,” runs until Jan. 1, 2026. To participate, subscribers may text SUREPRESA to 5858 and earn raffle points when they purchase select TNT offers.

Weekly draws will be held throughout the period, with cash prizes of P25,000 from Weeks 1–8, P100,000 in Week 9, P500,000 in Week 10, and P1 million in Week 11. A grand prize of P2.5 million will be awarded in the final draw. Winners may also receive data packages, vouchers, and smartphones.

The initiative forms part of TNT’s 25th anniversary, as it continues to compete in the budget mobile segment, which accounts for a significant share of prepaid subscriptions nationwide.

Industry analysts have noted that seasonal raffles and bonus data bundles are common tools among telcos to stimulate spending during the year-end period.

“TNT Surepresa is our way of extending our milestone Anibersaya 25 celebration as we enter the Christmas season,” said Lloyd R. Manaloto, first vice president at Smart Communications Inc., TNT’s parent company. “Through this promo, we want to show our gratitude to our loyal subscribers.”

TNT, a brand under PLDT-owned Smart, remains among the country’s largest prepaid mobile labels, especially in price-sensitive regional markets. PR