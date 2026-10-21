Torre Lorenzo bags 4 HR Asia awards

Torre Lorenzo Development Corp. (TLDC) has earned a place among HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for in Asia for the fifth consecutive year, extending its award-winning streak that began in 2022.

The recognition also earned the property developer the Gold Harmonia Award, given to companies that have received the distinction for five consecutive years.

TLDC also won three special awards — the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award, the People Transformation Award, and the Sustainable Workplace Award — bringing its total haul to four awards.

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award recognizes companies that foster inclusive workplaces where employees feel heard, valued, and empowered. The People Transformation Award honors organizations that prioritize employee learning and development to prepare their workforce for future challenges. The Sustainable Workplace Award recognizes companies that promote employee well-being while supporting their communities and protecting the environment.

“At Torre Lorenzo, our people are critical to nurturing a culture grounded in our values of Excellence, Relationship, and Sustainability. We create an environment where employees feel a sense of belonging, develop skills, build careers, and gain experiences that enrich both work and life. For us, ‘Designing for Tomorrow’ means not only creating places for the future, but also creating experiences that prepare our people for what lies ahead. We are grateful to HR Asia for recognizing our efforts over the past five years, and we are inspired to keep moving forward,” said Joey Panergo, TLDC director for corporate services.

HR Asia, a regional publication for human resource professionals, has presented the Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards in the Philippines for eight years. The awards recognize organizations with strong workplace cultures, effective human resource practices, and high employee engagement. This year’s winners underwent an independent evaluation that included employee surveys and best-practice audits.

“Five consecutive years of being recognized as one of HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for in Asia, and now receiving the Gold Harmonia Award, is a significant milestone for Torre Lorenzo. What makes it even more meaningful is that this recognition comes from our own people and their experience of what it is like to work at Torre Lorenzo. For us, that is one of the best measures of whether we are moving in the right direction. It tells us that the changes we are making, the way we develop our people, and our efforts to build a more inclusive organization are being felt from within,” said TLDC chairman Tomas P. Lorenzo.

“We will keep investing in our people, finding better and smarter ways of working, and making good use of technology. Most importantly, we will continue creating opportunities for the next generation to grow with Torre Lorenzo,” he added.

The recognition underscores TLDC’s efforts to build a workplace that supports employee development, inclusion, and long-term growth as the company continues to expand its business. PR