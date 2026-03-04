TPB launches multi-market campaign with TripZilla

The Tourism Promotions Board Philippines (TPB) has partnered with TripZilla to lead a multi-market digital campaign across Asia and key global regions, leveraging TripZilla’s 20 million-strong monthly reach to strengthen the Philippines’ visibility across search, AI and social platforms.

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines has partnered with TripZilla, one of Southeast Asia’s leading digital travel media platforms reaching over 20 million travellers monthly, as its strategic digital media collaborator to spearhead a campaign designed to elevate the Philippines’ presence across Asia and key global travel markets. The initiative reinforces the Philippines’ ambition to strengthen its appeal within high-growth outbound regions.

The partnership reflects a strategic commitment to digitally led, market-responsive destination marketing at a time when travel decisions are shaped simultaneously by search engines, AI tools and social platforms.

Built for the way travel is discovered today

Travel discovery no longer follows a single path. It unfolds across AI assistants, search results, short-form video feeds and region-specific social platforms – often within the same decision journey.

TripZilla’s regional ecosystem operates within this evolving discovery landscape.

Rather than relying on a single content format, the campaign deploys a coordinated mix of search-led editorial features, mobile-first short-form video and platform-native social storytelling to ensure the Philippines remains visible across every major discovery touchpoint.

Each format serves a clear role: capturing early-stage inspiration, supporting active trip research and sustaining destination consideration throughout the traveller journey.

Commenting on the partnership, Winnie Tan, CEO of TripZilla, said: “Sustainable tourism growth today depends on how effectively destinations align their narratives with real traveller intent across markets and platforms. Visibility alone is no longer enough - relevance and precision drive competitive advantage. Through our partnership with TPB Philippines, we are delivering coordinated, multi-market activation powered by audience intelligence to strengthen the Philippines’ standing across key regional and global audiences.”

Market-led execution across regions

Beyond distribution strategy, the campaign is shaped by market intelligence.

TripZilla’s regional editorial teams adapt narratives to reflect local travel priorities, search behaviour and content consumption patterns unique to each audience. Rather than replicating a single storyline globally, the Philippines is positioned through perspectives that resonate authentically within each region.

This approach ensures the destination is not only visible – but contextually relevant within each target market.

A refreshed Destination Spotlight hub on TripZilla’s platform anchors the initiative, providing travellers with a streamlined gateway to curated stories, itineraries and partner offerings within one cohesive planning experience.

Reinforcing the Philippines’ global appeal

Through authoritative storytelling and coordinated regional distribution, the campaign highlights the Philippines as:

- A multi-island destination offering both iconic landmarks and lesser-known experiences

- A culturally rich archipelago defined by authenticity and hospitality

- A compelling choice for diverse traveller segments worldwide

The initiative underscores TPB Philippines’ continued investment in search optimisation, social-first storytelling and cross-platform reach as essential drivers of global tourism competitiveness.

TripZilla: A regional leader in digital travel influence

TripZilla reaches over 20 million travellers monthly across some of Asia’s fastest-growing outbound markets, including Southeast Asia and India. For more than a decade and a half, the platform has worked with national tourism organisations, airlines and global travel brands to shape how destinations are discovered, evaluated and chosen.

With multilingual editorial capabilities and a content ecosystem built for the “Search Everywhere” era, TripZilla connects destinations with high-intent travellers through platform-native storytelling and strategic regional distribution.

The collaboration with TPB Philippines reinforces TripZilla’s role as a trusted strategic partner for destinations seeking sustained visibility and competitive digital positioning across Asia and beyond. PR