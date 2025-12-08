Travel app tops Asia for 3rd time

MANAMA, BAHRAIN 2025 – AirAsia Move (Move) has once again been crowned “Asia’s Best Travel Booking App” at the World Travel Tech Awards 2025, marking the third consecutive year it has been recognized with this prestigious title and reinforcing its position as the region’s leading homegrown online travel agent (OTA).

Move’s continued recognition is underpinned by significant year-on-year growth across users, bookings, and partnerships in 2025. Its monthly active users (MAU) remain strong at 15 million, and bookings across major verticals also grew, with hotel bookings going up nearly 40 percent, and Snap (Flight + Hotel bundle) bookings climbing 30 percent, with Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Kota Kinabalu as top destinations that Snap bookers like to travel to.

Move also expanded its direct airline network partners on its platform this year, adding Sri Lankan Airlines, Royal Brunei, Ethiopian Airlines, and Vietjet Air (via GalaxyJoy), bringing the total to more than 70.

Nadia Omer, CEO of AirAsia Move, said, “Winning this award for the third consecutive year is a meaningful recognition of what we are building, a travel platform born in Asean, made for Asean, and now serving Asia and beyond. We have evolved from an airline app into a truly global, multi-airline, multi-product OTA, while staying true to our vision of being Asean’s favourite travel app by creating inclusive, fun, and affordable journeys. This year, we’ve also strengthened regional partnerships by working closely with tourism authorities in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and Dubai Tourism to drive travel growth together.

This award is also a testament to the hard work that each All-Star at Move has put in. With expanding airline options, deeper collaborations, and enhanced user experiences, we’ll continue helping travelers to discover more, plan better, and travel more, for less.”

Powered by enhancements to its AI-driven AskBo chatbot, a refreshed interface, and exciting offerings such as MOVETIX, its global live-events ticketing platform, and Cancel for Any Reason, Move’s next phase will emphasise social discovery, enabling users to find trip inspiration through content and booking it all seamlessly in one place. With access to over 700 airlines and over a million hotels, Move remains committed to being a platform that keeps travelers curious, connected, and inspired.

For the latest updates, follow @airasiamove on Instagram and TikTok. Download the app from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei App Gallery for a smooth and enhanced booking experience. PR