Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc. appoints new leaders

Travellers International Hotel Group (TIHGI), owner and operator of Newport World Resorts (NWR), has appointed Nilo Thaddeus Rodriguez as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lance Gautreaux as Chief Operating Officer effective June 1, 2024. The appointments conclude the year-long transition plan for TIHGI since its holding company, Alliance Global Group, Inc. (AGI), assumed full ownership on May 30, 2023.

Rodriguez has been with NWR since August 2022 as Chief Strategy Officer. With over 25 years of professional experience, he commenced his career with the prestigious professional services firm SGV & Co, and has substantial international experience in the travel and hospitality sector. This includes nearly a decade in Japan in senior finance roles at Hilton, and Delta and Northwest airlines. He held the position as Chief Financial Officer of Philippine Airlines for a number of years prior to joining TIHGI.

Gautreaux joined the company in 2023, as Chief Casino Officer, with an extensive background in gaming and hospitality across multiple international jurisdictions. He was a part of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation for over 12 years, holding key positions in multiple properties—most recently as the Chief Casino Officer of The Venetian Las Vegas.

Former President and CEO Kingson Sian officially retired from the company after being at the helm of TIHGI since it started 16 years ago as the country’s first integrated resort developer. Sian had initially deferred his planned retirement in 2022 to lead the company through the transition period. Also leaving their posts effective June 1, 2024 are Hakan Dagtas and Bernard Than, former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively, who were both part of AGI's former venture partner in the company. PR