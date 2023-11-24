Try AIMHI: The game-changing construction smart tool for engineers

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, construction companies must address this feeling of missing out as they navigate the current wave of innovation because most subcontractors and some contractors still rely on spreadsheets to manage their construction projects.

This shows the need for digitalization to solve this long-standing problem in construction, such as delayed completion, over-budgeting, and falling below profit margin.

This advanced technology is designed to augment human capabilities and make project management more effective and proactive, with a five to 10 percent boost in profitability.

“Among the biggest challenges for contractors is finishing projects according to technical specifications while still hitting the desired profit margin. This has become more difficult due to multiple reasons: unpredictable weather conditions, supply and shortage in materials, machinery breakdown, reactive cost management during the construction period, poor manpower productivity, and poor material inventory, making construction decision management more complex,” Angoy said.

AIMHI is set to unveil a groundbreaking feature. Beyond proficient risk management, AIMHI's upcoming release will introduce predictive capabilities. It can optimize resource allocation, reduce waste, and enhance project efficiency. As projects run smoother and more efficiently, the bottom line is positively impacted, increasing profits.

Based on the work pattern in construction project management, AIMHI will generate proactive suggested tasks or the Next Best Activity (NBA) to ensure risks are mitigated, budgets protected, and ultimately improve the profit.