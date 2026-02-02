TRYP by Wyndham Samal breaks ground

Damosa Land Inc. broke ground on TRYP by Wyndham Samal on January 29, 2026, marking a major step in the island’s push to expand tourism, real estate, and long-term investment in Southern Philippines.

Located along the Davao Gulf and just a few kilometers from Davao City, the four-star condominium-hotel brings the internationally recognized TRYP by Wyndham lifestyle brand to Samal Island, an increasingly popular destination for travelers and investors.

Developed by Damosa Land Inc. (DLI), the project introduces a “condotel” concept that combines hospitality operations with real estate ownership. Company officials said the development strengthens Samal’s position in the Asia-Pacific tourism market while supporting local economic growth.

“TRYP by Wyndham Samal reflects our focus on sustainable, high-impact developments that create long-term value for communities and investors,” said Ricardo Lagdameo, president of Damosa Land. “This project will boost Samal’s tourism appeal and generate jobs and economic opportunities for the island.”

The six-story condominium-hotel will feature 100 guest rooms, dining outlets, meeting and event spaces anchored by a 250-seat ballroom, fitness and leisure facilities, and an infinity-edge swimming pool overlooking the Davao Gulf. Construction is ongoing, with completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2028 and operations expected to begin in early 2029.

The project coincides with major infrastructure upgrades in the area, led by the Samal Island–Davao City Connector (SIDC) Bridge. The 4.76-kilometer, four-lane extradosed bridge is about 46.5 percent complete, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways, and is scheduled for completion in 2028.

Once operational, the bridge is expected to cut travel time between Samal Island and Davao City from up to 30–55 minutes by ferry to about four to five minutes by land, significantly improving access for residents, tourists, and investors.

Igacos Mayor Lemuel “Toto” Reyes said the bridge could transform Samal’s economy if development remains balanced with environmental protection.

“The Samal Island–Davao City Connector Bridge will bring economic growth and new opportunities for our people,” Reyes said. “But progress must go hand in hand with protecting the environment, which is Samal’s greatest asset.”

Beyond tourism, TRYP by Wyndham Samal also marks a first in Philippine real estate finance. Damosa Land became the country’s first developer to secure approval under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s SEC-RENT framework for a rental pool program, allowing investors to participate in hospitality-backed income streams under a regulated structure.

The program covers 100 certificates of participation linked to individual condotel units, priced from P10 million to P20 million. The company expects total sales to reach about P1.2 billion.

With the SIDC Bridge nearing completion and new branded hospitality developments rising, Samal Island is emerging as a key growth area in Mindanao’s tourism and investment landscape. Industry observers say the convergence of infrastructure, tourism capacity, and regulated investment models positions the island for sustained and balanced growth in the coming years. DEF