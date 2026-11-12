Tsokolate Fiesta takes center stage

THE Davao Region's cacao industry took center stage as the two-day Kasadya sa Kulturang Kakaw, or Tsokolate Fiesta, opened Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Ayala Malls Abreeza in Davao City.

The celebration, which runs until Nov. 12, brings together cacao farmers, producers, chocolatiers, food artisans and local entrepreneurs to showcase locally made chocolate products and highlight the region's growing cacao industry.

The Department of Agriculture in Region 11 (DA-11) reported that Davao Region produces about 7,800 metric tons of dried cacao beans annually, accounting for more than 70 percent of the country's total production from nearly 20,000 hectares of cacao farms.

During the opening program, Wit Holganza of the Davao City Cacao Industry Development Council (DCCIDC) highlighted cacao's versatility, saying the festival aims to show how the crop can be transformed into products beyond conventional chocolates.

The event features chocolates, innovative cacao-based food creations, cacao leaf products, and natural wellness offerings, giving local enterprises an opportunity to introduce their products to a wider market.

One of the featured activities is Cacao Likha, which showcases digital artworks printed on canvas tote bags and paintings created using chocolate and linseed oil by students from a local school in Davao.

The festival will also recognize the winners of the Cacao Culinaria Nilotlot Series, an initiative involving members of the Bagobo Tagabawa Indigenous community in Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur.

“Beyond these activities, I know that as you go around, you will be able to enjoy the culinary delights made by our chocolate makers, the chocolate artistry, and more importantly, the stories about cacao,” Holganza said.

“It is through their stories that we get to appreciate just how far love goes into every cacao bean that we transform to become beautiful products,” she added.

Meanwhile, DA-11 Regional Technical Director for Research and Regulations Zabdiel L. Zacarias, representing Regional Executive Director Macario D. Gonzaga, highlighted the growing competitiveness of Davao-made chocolates, which are gaining recognition in the domestic market and meeting internationally recognized quality standards.

“Through this Tsokolate Fiesta, we are bridging the gap between the men and women who nurture the pods and the institutional buyers, supermarket owners, hoteliers, and culinary entrepreneurs who demand world-class quality,” Zacarias said.

He reaffirmed DA-11's commitment to supporting the industry in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Science and Technology, and local government units.

“We do not just want a growing cacao industry; we want an inclusive one where the grassroots farmer feels the economic dividends of their labor,” he added.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), reported by DA-11 in April 2026, showed that Davao Region remained the country's leading cacao-producing area in 2024, harvesting 7,807 metric tons or about 72 percent of national production.

The region also accounted for 19,969 hectares, or 60 percent, of the country's total harvested cacao area that year.

Davao del Sur led provincial production with 4,352 metric tons, followed by Davao del Norte with 1,520 metric tons, Davao Occidental with 707 metric tons, Davao de Oro with 676 metric tons, and Davao Oriental with 552 metric tons. DEF