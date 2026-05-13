Ukraine eyes more PH food imports

Ambassador Yuliia Fediv said Ukraine is exploring stronger trade ties with the Philippines, particularly in agricultural exports and food products.

Fediv said discussions between the Ukrainian delegation and officials from the Department of Agriculture, Department of Trade and Industry, and other agencies in Manila revealed mutual interest in expanding export and import opportunities between the two countries.

She said Ukraine continues to export wheat, sunflower oil, berries, nuts, soybeans, corn, and meat products, including beef and chicken. Known as the “breadbasket of Europe,” Ukraine offers high-quality agricultural products at competitive prices, she added.

Fediv said Ukraine is also interested in importing fresh fruits, vegetables, and processed food products from the Philippines, including banana chips, ube, and dried fruits.

She noted that dried fruits are especially popular during Easter in Ukraine, when families traditionally bake special bread mixed with dried fruits.

The ambassador said Ukraine is interested in Philippine bananas, mangoes, chocolate, cacao, coffee, and canned products.

“With the ongoing war, many Ukrainian families need food that can be stored longer, and canned goods are among the most practical products,” she told SunStar Davao on May 11.

Fediv also cited opportunities in pharmaceuticals, small electronics, and machinery-related products.

“At present, we see exporting capacity from our country in pharmaceuticals, while the Philippines exports small electronics and machinery-related products. We can continue developing that direction,” she said.

Despite the war, Fediv said many micro, small, and medium enterprises in Ukraine continue to grow, particularly in the food and restaurant sector.

She said Ukrainian restaurants are experimenting with international fusion cuisine, which opens up opportunities for Filipino food products and concepts in Ukraine.

Fediv also expressed hope that more Ukrainians would become familiar with Filipino cuisine while Ukrainian food and restaurants gain recognition in the Philippines.

Currently, the Philippines exports banana chips, dried fruits, and small electronics to Ukraine.

Fediv said both countries also see potential partnerships in fashion, design, and the restaurant industry.

To strengthen business ties, Ukraine plans to organize an online meeting between the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce.

“I hope we can bring together not only businesses from Manila, but also businesses from Mindanao and the Visayas,” she said.

Fediv said both countries remain in the exploration stage as they continue identifying industries and products with strong trade potential. RGP