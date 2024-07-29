UM launches Biomolecular Engineering lab

The University of Mindanao (UM) officially launched its innovative Biomolecular Engineering Laboratory (UMBEL) at UM Bolton Campus in Davao City on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

This is touted as the first laboratory in the Philippines to focus on metabolic engineering and synthetic biology

UM's Chief Administrative Officer Edgardo Castillo, emphasized the region's rich biodiversity as a unique resource for biotechnological research in his opening message.

"This laboratory will harness this potential to develop innovative solutions in agriculture, environmental conservation, and, of course, sustainable development,” he said.

“The establishment of this laboratory underscores UM’s dedication to fostering a robust research culture, nurturing the next generation of scientists, and forming strategic partnerships with DOST,” he added.

The launch event was attended by notable figures from the scientific community, DOST Undersecretary for Research and Development Leah Buendia, Deputy Executive Director of DOST-PCIEERD Engr. Niñaliza Escorial, Chief of the Human Resources and Institutional Development Division at DOST-PCIEERD Dr. Ruby Raterta and the Balik Scientists hosted by UM, who were instrumental in the establishment of UMBEL.

In an interview, Balik Scientist Dr. Angelo Bañares emphasized that one of the significant benefits they bring to the laboratory is the education and training acquired from their experiences abroad.

“Like metabolic engineering strategies, for example, the synthetic biology tools that we use abroad, we can share these with our fellow Filipinos, especially in Mindanao,” he said.

Bañares also noted that metabolic engineering offers numerous possibilities, including the ability to modify microorganisms to process waste materials and transform them into high-value chemicals. He added, “Hindi lamang natin sinasagot ang mga environmental problems, but also we can actually produce something that is really important in many industries.”

(We are not only addressing environmental problems but also producing something that is truly important for many industries.)

Balik Scientist Dr. Terence Al Abaquita highlighted that UMBEL is the first of its kind, stating, “It’s confirmed that this is the first laboratory specifically focusing on research in metabolic engineering and synthetic biology,” after verifying.

The laboratory focuses on advancing metabolic engineering to accelerate the degradation of various wastes, including plastics, agricultural, urban, and other toxic chemical wastes. It aims to convert these wastes into specialty and high-value chemicals.

Additionally, the laboratory is dedicated to optimizing metabolic pathways and fermentation processes to enhance the production of engineered strains for industrial purposes. It also seeks to develop cost-effective biosensors for detecting toxic heavy metals and chemical pollutants.

“Hindi lamang po kami naka-focus sa pag-convert ng mga microbial waste; ang ibang layunin namin bilang mga researcher ay makatulong din sa ibang sektor, tulad ng agrikultura (We are not only focused on converting microbial waste; another goal of ours as researchers is to help other sectors, such as agriculture),” Bañares said

He also noted his collaboration with Dr. Albaquita as an example, saying, “Siya po ay agriculturist, at ako po ay nag-co-collaborate bilang metabolic engineer para matugunan yung halimbawa problema sa peste (He is an agriculturist, and I am collaborating as a metabolic engineer to address issues such as pest problems),” Bañares added.

Moreover, DOST Usec. for Dr. Leah Buendia highlighted the agency’s role and support, stating, “I think this is the main purpose of implementing the Balik Scientist program, to help find solutions to specific problems.”

On the laboratory’s sustainability, Buendia emphasized, “This could be a laboratory that we can support, but eventually it needs to be sustainable,” noting that they cannot always fund the laboratory and that a business model for its continued support should be developed.

The Balik Scientist Program (BSP) is designed to promote knowledge exchange and accelerate the introduction of new technologies into the Philippines by strengthening the scientific and technological capabilities of academic, public, and private sectors.

The program aims to encourage Filipino scientists and technologists to return to the Philippines and use their expertise to drive the nation's development forward, according to the DOST.



Umbel is now operating and is open to everyone interested in learning about metabolic engineering. “We are very willing to provide that education and training to you,” Bañares said, sharing plans for future training sessions under Umbel. KBP