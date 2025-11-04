UnionBank, Brand Con team up to boost SMEs

UnionBank continues to empower Filipino Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) by partnering with Brand Con, the Philippines’ first annual convention dedicated to branding excellence for SMEs. This collaboration highlights the Bank’s role as a catalyst for change, driving innovation and unlocking the power to grow for entrepreneurs across the country.

Happening from November 11 to 13, 2025, at Newport Resorts World, Brand Con will bring together business leaders, brand strategists, and SME owners to explore how strong branding and innovation can drive competitiveness and sustainability in today’s market.

“Through UB Negosyante, we empower entrepreneurs with the tools, financial solutions, and programs they need to succeed,” said Albert C. Cuadrante, UnionBank’s chief marketing officer. “Our partnership with Brand Con reflects our shared mission of equipping SMEs with the resources and knowledge that power up their brands to thrive in a dynamic economy.” The initiative aligns with UnionBank’s broader vision of helping Filipinos live a life unlocked, where opportunities are accessible, growth is attainable, and success is within reach.

Attendees will be delighted to discover the UB Negosyante Christmas Village, UnionBank’s dedicated space at Brand Con, showcasing local merchants equipped with QRPH-powered payment solutions for fast, secure, and seamless transactions. Designed to help SMEs leverage the peak retail season, the Christmas Village offers a vibrant marketplace where holiday shoppers can support small businesses and experience NextGen banking in action, simply scanning to pay for a smarter, more convenient way to shop this Christmas.

“This marks the first time UnionBank is launching the UB Negosyante Christmas Village, and we’re truly honored they’ve chosen Brand Con as the venue,” Bingo Soriano, Founder and Chairman of Brand Con shared. “What makes this even more exciting is that almost the entire village will exclusively feature Filipino small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It’s a fresh, innovative experience, and more importantly, it aligns perfectly with our shared mission of empowering local entrepreneurs and championing homegrown brands,” he added.

UnionBank will also highlight its suite of SME-focused products that power up businesses at every stage of growth. The UnionBank BizStarter Account lowers barriers to entry with an initial deposit of just Php 5,000, making banking accessible to small business owners. The UB Negosyante App serves as an all-in-one financial management platform, allowing entrepreneurs to manage, disburse, and collect funds while generating QRPH codes for easy payment collection. For SMEs looking to expand, UnionBank’s Business Line provides up to Php 10 million in revolving credit to finance growth and operations.

Beyond financial tools, Brand Con offers a wealth of learning opportunities, including talks from inspiring business leaders such as Mary Grace Dimacali of Mary Grace Cafe, Paco Magsaysay of Carmen’s Best, and international branding expert Laura Ries, author of Visual Hammer and The Strategic Enemy. Participants can also join mentoring workshops, networking sessions, and explore a brand museum that highlights the evolution of iconic Philippine brands.