Unlimited connectivity, unbeatable price with BIDA Fiber

Get the internet that your family deserves with BIDA Fiber, the newest affordable postpaid internet solution powered by Converge.

On May 10, 2024, BIDA Fiber took its route to Davao City, introducing the most budget-friendly postpaid solution that is perfect for every family.

For only P888 monthly, you can enjoy unlimited data with speeds up to 35Mbps and seamlessly connect up to 6 devices!

Whether it is for online learning, remote work, running an online business, streaming your favorite shows, online gaming, or keeping up with friends and family, BIDA Fiber provides the reliable and high-speed connection you need.

Since March 2024, BIDA Fiber has been available in 762 cities and municipalities across the country, emphasizing quality and affordability in its fiber plans.

With Converge's Co-Founder and CEO, Dennis Anthony Uy, saying, "To serve the unserved and underserved," BIDA Fiber ensures everyone can stay connected, productive, and entertained without breaking the bank.



Say goodbye to slow internet and enjoy the connectivity that keeps up with your family's busy lifestyle. Sign up today and bring home the best internet experience for your loved ones! DSCA

