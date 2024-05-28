UPMin joins European Chamber of Commerce

UP Mindanao Chancellor Lyre Anni Murao announced that the University of the Philippines Mindanao is now a member of the European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (ECCP) as of May 20, 2024.



The ECCP is known as the oldest European Chamber outside of Europe and has an expansive presence in various ASEAN and European states.



“UP Mindanao’s membership in the ECCP is poised to significantly broaden the university’s horizons by establishing connections with a vast network of prestigious universities, organizations, and institutions across Europe,” said Chancellor Murao.



“This affiliation is anticipated to unlock a wealth of opportunities, including a diverse array of scholarships for faculty, staff, and students, which will enhance academic and professional development,” she said.

“Our membership in the ECCP is also expected to create valuable internship opportunities for UP Mindanao students within the member companies of the ECCP, fostering practical experience and future career growth,” she said.



UP Mindanao’s membership in the ECCP aligns with the UP Strategic Plan, which calls for collaboration and co-creation with sectoral partners.



It also aligns with UPMin’s R2-5K, or Road to 5,000 students, which is UPMin’s strategy for contributing to creating a skilled workforce for commerce and sustainable development in Mindanao and the Philippines.



It addresses the Sustainable Development Goals of Quality Education, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Partnerships for the Goals, among the other goals. PR