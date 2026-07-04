U.S. business mission eyes PH investments

New York — More than 25 U.S. business executives and investors will visit the Philippines from July 6 to 10 to explore business, tourism, and investment opportunities as both countries seek to deepen economic ties.

The delegation, composed of executives from investment firms across the U.S. Northeast, Midwest, and other regions, is scheduled to meet with Philippine government officials and business leaders during the five-day mission.

Organizers said the visit aims to encourage more American companies to invest in the Philippines, which continues to position itself as a strategic destination for businesses expanding in Asia.

The itinerary includes business meetings, investment briefings, and site visits in Manila, Clark, Subic, and Corregidor.

In Manila, the delegation will attend a business forum hosted by local banks, business organizations, and the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines. The forum will highlight investment opportunities in renewable energy, banking, telecommunications, manufacturing, real estate, tourism, and shipping.

The delegates will also meet with officials from economic and tourism agencies to learn more about the country's digital infrastructure, skilled workforce, and investment climate.

In Central Luzon, the group will visit Clark and Subic to tour the economic zones and examine infrastructure projects that support trade, manufacturing, and logistics.

The mission will conclude with a visit to Corregidor Island, highlighting the long-standing economic and historical ties between the Philippines and the United States.

The Philippine Trade and Investment Center in New York organized the business mission in partnership with the Philippine Consulate General in New York and Chicago, along with public and private sector organizations from both countries. PR